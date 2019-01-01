Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company has developed FHAB (Fully Human Albumin Binding) technology which is well suited for drug development across a range of human disease areas, including in oncology, autoimmune, pathogenic, inflammatory, and hematological conditions. The firm's pipeline products include SON-080 (low-dose IL-6), SON-1210 (IL15- FHAB-IL12), SON-1010 (IL12-FHAB), and others.