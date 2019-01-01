Kadant Inc. supplies process and engineering equipment for papermaking, recycling, lumber manufacturing, and related industries. The company's three reportable segments are: Papermaking systems, which provides products for paper production, recycling, and process water cleaning; Wood processing systems, which provides chippers, debarking tools, and other lumber equipment; and Material handling systems, which provides conveyor-belt equipment for industries such as mining, food processing, and packaging. The company has a global presence with sizable revenue from the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Canada.