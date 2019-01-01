QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Kadant Inc. supplies process and engineering equipment for papermaking, recycling, lumber manufacturing, and related industries. The company's three reportable segments are: Papermaking systems, which provides products for paper production, recycling, and process water cleaning; Wood processing systems, which provides chippers, debarking tools, and other lumber equipment; and Material handling systems, which provides conveyor-belt equipment for industries such as mining, food processing, and packaging. The company has a global presence with sizable revenue from the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Canada.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.0202.310 0.2900
REV214.600M218.516M3.916M

Kadant Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kadant (KAI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kadant (NYSE: KAI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kadant's (KAI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kadant (KAI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kadant (NYSE: KAI) was reported by Barrington Research on April 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 200.00 expecting KAI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.87% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kadant (KAI)?

A

The stock price for Kadant (NYSE: KAI) is $190.72 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kadant (KAI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 5, 2022.

Q

When is Kadant (NYSE:KAI) reporting earnings?

A

Kadant’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Kadant (KAI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kadant.

Q

What sector and industry does Kadant (KAI) operate in?

A

Kadant is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.