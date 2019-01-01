QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/55.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.41 - 29
Mkt Cap
459.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.28
Shares
101.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 16 hours ago
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 4:32PM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
TROOPS Inc is engaged in multiple business operations. It is involved in money lending business, property leasing business, and Diverse Investment business. The company also offers technology solutions and provides an online financial marketplace for seamless money lending, system integration, and consultation services.

Earnings

see more
FY 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TROOPS Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TROOPS (TROO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TROOPS (NASDAQ: TROO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TROOPS's (TROO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for TROOPS (TROO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TROOPS

Q

Current Stock Price for TROOPS (TROO)?

A

The stock price for TROOPS (NASDAQ: TROO) is $4.52 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TROOPS (TROO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TROOPS.

Q

When is TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) reporting earnings?

A

TROOPS’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 7, 2022.

Q

Is TROOPS (TROO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TROOPS.

Q

What sector and industry does TROOPS (TROO) operate in?

A

TROOPS is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.