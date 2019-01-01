QQQ
Range
18.7 - 19.23
Vol / Avg.
2M/7.6M
Div / Yield
0.94/5.05%
52 Wk
15.69 - 26.61
Mkt Cap
7.6B
Payout Ratio
47.72
Open
18.77
P/E
9.45
EPS
0.42
Shares
393.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Western Union provides domestic and international money transfers through its global network of about 500,000 outside agents. It is the largest money transfer company in the world and one of only two companies with a truly global agent network, with MoneyGram being the other.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5200.640 0.1200
REV1.290B1.285B-5.000M

Analyst Ratings

The Western Union Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy The Western Union (WU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of The Western Union (NYSE: WU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are The Western Union's (WU) competitors?

A

Other companies in The Western Union’s space includes: Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO), Genpact (NYSE:G) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Q

What is the target price for The Western Union (WU) stock?

A

The latest price target for The Western Union (NYSE: WU) was reported by Citigroup on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting WU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.03% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for The Western Union (WU)?

A

The stock price for The Western Union (NYSE: WU) is $19.195 last updated Today at 5:37:59 PM.

Q

Does The Western Union (WU) pay a dividend?

A

The next The Western Union (WU) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is The Western Union (NYSE:WU) reporting earnings?

A

The Western Union’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is The Western Union (WU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for The Western Union.

Q

What sector and industry does The Western Union (WU) operate in?

A

The Western Union is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.