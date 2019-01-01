Third Harmonic Bio Stock (NASDAQ:THRD), Quotes and News Summary

|Day Range20.3 - 22.13
|52 Wk Range16 - 24.6
|Open / Close21.34 / 20.99
|Float / Outstanding23M / 40.5M
|Vol / Avg.139.1K / 149.1K
|Mkt Cap851M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price19.03
|Div / Yield-
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float23M
|EPS-0.69
Third Harmonic Bio Stock (NASDAQ: THRD) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Day Range20.3 - 22.13
|52 Wk Range16 - 24.6
|Open / Close21.34 / 20.99
|Float / Outstanding23M / 40.5M
|Vol / Avg.139.1K / 149.1K
|Mkt Cap851M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price19.03
|Div / Yield-
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float23M
|EPS-0.69
|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-02-09
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.900
|REV
|0
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Third Harmonic Bio (NASDAQ: THRD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Third Harmonic Bio’s space includes: Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH), GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS), SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL), Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) and Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN).
The latest price target for Third Harmonic Bio (NASDAQ: THRD) was reported by Jefferies on Monday, October 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting THRD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.93% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Third Harmonic Bio (NASDAQ: THRD) is $20.99 last updated December 2, 2022, 9:00 PM UTC.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 15, 2014 to stockholders of record on August 6, 2014.
Third Harmonic Bio’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, February 9, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Third Harmonic Bio.
Third Harmonic Bio is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.