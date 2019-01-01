ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Third Harmonic Bio
(NASDAQ:THRD)
$20.99
-0.78[-3.58%]
At close: Dec 2(Delayed 15-Minutes)
Get Real Time Here
$18.89
-2.1000[-10.00%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day Range20.3 - 22.1352 Wk Range16 - 24.6Open / Close21.34 / 20.99Float / Outstanding23M / 40.5M
Vol / Avg.139.1K / 149.1KMkt Cap851MP/E-50d Avg. Price19.03
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float23MEPS-0.69

Third Harmonic Bio Stock (NASDAQ:THRD), Quotes and News Summary

Third Harmonic Bio Stock (NASDAQ: THRD) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Day Range20.3 - 22.1352 Wk Range16 - 24.6Open / Close21.34 / 20.99Float / Outstanding23M / 40.5M
Vol / Avg.139.1K / 149.1KMkt Cap851MP/E-50d Avg. Price19.03
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float23MEPS-0.69
Lisa Levin - Sep 22, 2022, 8:40AM
Lisa Levin - Sep 20, 2022, 9:53AM
- Jun 5, 2014, 4:28PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Third Harmonic Bio Inc is a clinical-stage company developing a novel oral approach to the treatment of severe allergy and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate, THB001, is a highly selective, oral small-molecule inhibitor of KIT, a cell surface receptor that serves as the master regulator of mast cell function and survival.
Read More

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-02-09
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.900
REV0

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
Q

How do I buy Third Harmonic Bio (THRD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Third Harmonic Bio (NASDAQ: THRD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Third Harmonic Bio's (THRD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Third Harmonic Bio (THRD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Third Harmonic Bio (NASDAQ: THRD) was reported by Jefferies on Monday, October 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting THRD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.93% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Third Harmonic Bio (THRD)?

A

The stock price for Third Harmonic Bio (NASDAQ: THRD) is $20.99 last updated December 2, 2022, 9:00 PM UTC.

Q

Does Third Harmonic Bio (THRD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 15, 2014 to stockholders of record on August 6, 2014.

Q

When is Third Harmonic Bio (NASDAQ:THRD) reporting earnings?

A

Third Harmonic Bio’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Q

Is Third Harmonic Bio (THRD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Third Harmonic Bio.

Q

What sector and industry does Third Harmonic Bio (THRD) operate in?

A

Third Harmonic Bio is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.