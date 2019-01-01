QQQ
Range
14.32 - 14.91
Vol / Avg.
27.9K/44.2K
Div / Yield
0.4/2.73%
52 Wk
12.88 - 16.54
Mkt Cap
354.4M
Payout Ratio
31.75
Open
14.91
P/E
11.62
EPS
0.31
Shares
24.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Primis Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It offers a wide range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and retail consumers. The bank focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in several industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes. It also invests in real estate-related securities, including collateralized mortgage obligations and agency mortgage-backed securities.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2600.290 0.0300
REV23.360M27.573M4.213M

Primis Finl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Primis Finl (FRST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Primis Finl (NASDAQ: FRST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Primis Finl's (FRST) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Primis Finl (FRST) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Primis Finl

Q

Current Stock Price for Primis Finl (FRST)?

A

The stock price for Primis Finl (NASDAQ: FRST) is $14.42 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Primis Finl (FRST) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Primis Finl (NASDAQ:FRST) reporting earnings?

A

Primis Finl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Primis Finl (FRST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Primis Finl.

Q

What sector and industry does Primis Finl (FRST) operate in?

A

Primis Finl is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.