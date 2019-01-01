|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.260
|0.290
|0.0300
|REV
|23.360M
|27.573M
|4.213M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Primis Finl (NASDAQ: FRST) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Primis Finl’s space includes: Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK), SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK), Peoples Financial Servs (NASDAQ:PFIS), CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL).
The stock price for Primis Finl (NASDAQ: FRST) is $14.42 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.
Primis Finl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Primis Finl.
Primis Finl is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.