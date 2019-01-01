Primis Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It offers a wide range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and retail consumers. The bank focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in several industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes. It also invests in real estate-related securities, including collateralized mortgage obligations and agency mortgage-backed securities.