SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Pluri
(NASDAQ:PLUR)
$0.78
-0.09[-10.34%]
At close: Sep 16
$0.766
-0.0140[-1.79%]
After Hours: 4:10PM EDT
Pluri Stock (NASDAQ:PLUR), Quotes and News Summary

Pluri Stock (NASDAQ: PLUR)

Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Pluri Inc is a biotechnology company, that creates cell-based products for commercial use and is pioneering a biotech revolution that promotes global wellbeing and sustainability. The company's technology platform, a patented and validated state-of-the-art 3D cell expansion system, advances novel cell-based solutions for a range of initiatives- from medicine and climate change to food scarcity, animal cruelty, and beyond.
Earnings

Q1 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-11-07
REV
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-09-30
REV

Pluri Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Pluri (PLUR) stock?
You can purchase shares of Pluri (NASDAQ: PLUR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Pluri's (PLUR) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Pluri (PLUR) stock?
There is no analysis for Pluri

Q
Current Stock Price for Pluri (PLUR)?
The stock price for Pluri (NASDAQ: PLUR) is $0.78 last updated September 16, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does Pluri (PLUR) pay a dividend?
There are no upcoming dividends for Pluri.

Q
When is Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) reporting earnings?
Pluri’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Monday, November 7, 2022.

Q
Is Pluri (PLUR) going to split?
There is no upcoming split for Pluri.

Q
What sector and industry does Pluri (PLUR) operate in?
Pluri is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.