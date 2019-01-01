QQQ
Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc is a United States-based company engaged in offering commercial and consumer banking and financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Blue Ridge Bank, National Association, and its non-bank financial services affiliates. The bank offers services such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgages, commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, investment accounts, insurance, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking. Its primary source of revenue is interest income from the lending activities.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blue Ridge Bankshares (BRBS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares (AMEX: BRBS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blue Ridge Bankshares's (BRBS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Q

What is the target price for Blue Ridge Bankshares (BRBS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blue Ridge Bankshares

Q

Current Stock Price for Blue Ridge Bankshares (BRBS)?

A

The stock price for Blue Ridge Bankshares (AMEX: BRBS) is $16.56 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blue Ridge Bankshares (BRBS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 18, 2022.

Q

When is Blue Ridge Bankshares (AMEX:BRBS) reporting earnings?

A

Blue Ridge Bankshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Blue Ridge Bankshares (BRBS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Blue Ridge Bankshares (BRBS) operate in?

A

Blue Ridge Bankshares is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.