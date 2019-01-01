Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc is a United States-based company engaged in offering commercial and consumer banking and financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Blue Ridge Bank, National Association, and its non-bank financial services affiliates. The bank offers services such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgages, commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, investment accounts, insurance, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking. Its primary source of revenue is interest income from the lending activities.