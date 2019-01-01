Virax Biolabs Group Stock (NASDAQ:VRAX), Quotes and News Summary

Virax Biolabs Group Ltd is a innovative biotechnology company focused on the prevention, detection, diagnosis and risk management of viral diseases with a particular interest in the field of immunology. It is developing a proprietary T-Cell Test technology with the intention of providing an immunology profiling platform that assesses each individual's immune risk profile against major global viral threats. T-Cell testing is particularly effective in the diagnosis and therapeutics of COVID-19 as well as other threats including Hepatitis B, Malaria, Herpes and Human Papillomavirus.