ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Virax Biolabs Group
(NASDAQ:VRAX)
$3.15
0.07[2.27%]
At close: Sep 30
$3.19
0.0400[1.27%]
After Hours: 7:14PM EDT
Day Range3.04 - 3.252 Wk Range2.42 - 29Open / Close3.06 / 3.15Float / Outstanding6.2M / 11.4M
Vol / Avg.200.1K / 4.2MMkt Cap35.8MP/E-50d Avg. Price6.68
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float6.2MEPS-

Virax Biolabs Group Stock (NASDAQ:VRAX), Quotes and News Summary

Virax Biolabs Group Stock (NASDAQ: VRAX)

Day Range3.04 - 3.252 Wk Range2.42 - 29Open / Close3.06 / 3.15Float / Outstanding6.2M / 11.4M
Vol / Avg.200.1K / 4.2MMkt Cap35.8MP/E-50d Avg. Price6.68
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float6.2MEPS-
Virax Biolabs Group Ltd is a innovative biotechnology company focused on the prevention, detection, diagnosis and risk management of viral diseases with a particular interest in the field of immunology. It is developing a proprietary T-Cell Test technology with the intention of providing an immunology profiling platform that assesses each individual's immune risk profile against major global viral threats. T-Cell testing is particularly effective in the diagnosis and therapeutics of COVID-19 as well as other threats including Hepatitis B, Malaria, Herpes and Human Papillomavirus.
Read More

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-11-25
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-10-14
REV

Virax Biolabs Group Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Virax Biolabs Group (VRAX) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ: VRAX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Virax Biolabs Group's (VRAX) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Virax Biolabs Group.

Q
What is the target price for Virax Biolabs Group (VRAX) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Virax Biolabs Group

Q
Current Stock Price for Virax Biolabs Group (VRAX)?
A

The stock price for Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ: VRAX) is $3.15 last updated September 30, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does Virax Biolabs Group (VRAX) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Virax Biolabs Group.

Q
When is Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) reporting earnings?
A

Virax Biolabs Group’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Friday, November 25, 2022.

Q
Is Virax Biolabs Group (VRAX) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Virax Biolabs Group.

Q
What sector and industry does Virax Biolabs Group (VRAX) operate in?
A

Virax Biolabs Group is in the Healthcare sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.