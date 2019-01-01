ñol

Hempacco
(NASDAQ:HPCO)
$2.45
-0.10[-3.92%]
Last update: 11:17AM
Hempacco Stock (NASDAQ:HPCO), Quotes and News Summary

Hempacco Stock (NASDAQ: HPCO)

Day Range2.37 - 2.5752 Wk Range2.09 - 41.8Open / Close2.45 / -Float / Outstanding4.4M / 23M
Vol / Avg.91.7K / 2.8MMkt Cap56.4MP/E-50d Avg. Price3.58
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float4.4MEPS0
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Tobacco
Hempacco Co Inc is engaged in manufacturing and selling nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes. It utilizes a proprietary, patented spraying technology for terpene infusion and patent-pending flavored filter infusion technology to manufacture hemp and herb-based smokable alternatives. The company's operating segments include private label manufacturing and sales, intellectual property licensing, and the development and sales of inhouse brands using patented counter displays.
Read More

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-11-06
REV

Hempacco Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Hempacco (HPCO) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Hempacco (NASDAQ: HPCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Hempacco's (HPCO) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Hempacco (HPCO) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Hempacco

Q
Current Stock Price for Hempacco (HPCO)?
A

The stock price for Hempacco (NASDAQ: HPCO) is $2.45 last updated Today at October 5, 2022, 3:17 PM UTC.

Q
Does Hempacco (HPCO) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hempacco.

Q
When is Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO) reporting earnings?
A

Hempacco’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Sunday, November 6, 2022.

Q
Is Hempacco (HPCO) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Hempacco.

Q
What sector and industry does Hempacco (HPCO) operate in?
A

Hempacco is in the Consumer Staples sector and Tobacco industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.