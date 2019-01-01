QQQ
BiomX Inc is a clinical stage microbiome company based in Israel. The company is engaged in developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy harmful bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as harmful bacteria in chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, colorectal cancer, and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

BiomX Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy BiomX (PHGE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BiomX (AMEX: PHGE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BiomX's (PHGE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BiomX.

Q

What is the target price for BiomX (PHGE) stock?

A

The latest price target for BiomX (AMEX: PHGE) was reported by Chardan Capital on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting PHGE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 755.26% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BiomX (PHGE)?

A

The stock price for BiomX (AMEX: PHGE) is $1.52 last updated Today at 7:51:22 PM.

Q

Does BiomX (PHGE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BiomX.

Q

When is BiomX (AMEX:PHGE) reporting earnings?

A

BiomX’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is BiomX (PHGE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BiomX.

Q

What sector and industry does BiomX (PHGE) operate in?

A

BiomX is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.