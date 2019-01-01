QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Celularity Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies including genetically modified and unmodified NK cells, engineered T cells including CAR-T cells, and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells, targeting indications across cancer, immunologic, infectious, and degenerative diseases.

Celularity Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Celularity (CELU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Celularity (NASDAQ: CELU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Celularity's (CELU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Celularity (CELU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Celularity (NASDAQ: CELU) was reported by Oppenheimer on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting CELU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.87% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Celularity (CELU)?

A

The stock price for Celularity (NASDAQ: CELU) is $6.17 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Celularity (CELU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Celularity.

Q

When is Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) reporting earnings?

A

Celularity’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Celularity (CELU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Celularity.

Q

What sector and industry does Celularity (CELU) operate in?

A

Celularity is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.