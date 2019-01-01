QQQ
Range
11.96 - 12.08
Vol / Avg.
1.7K/30.7K
Div / Yield
0.56/4.61%
52 Wk
10.51 - 16.95
Mkt Cap
155.1M
Payout Ratio
33.33
Open
12
P/E
8.8
EPS
0.57
Shares
12.8M
Outstanding
Caledonia Mining Corp PLC is a gold exploration, development, and mining company. The company's geographical segment includes Zimbabwe and South Africa. Its operations are into Blanket Gold Mine located in the south-west of Zimbabwe. The majority of revenue is generated from the Zimbabwe segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-21
REV

Analyst Ratings

Caledonia Mining Corp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Caledonia Mining Corp (CMCL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Caledonia Mining Corp (AMEX: CMCL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Caledonia Mining Corp's (CMCL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Caledonia Mining Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Caledonia Mining Corp (CMCL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Caledonia Mining Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Caledonia Mining Corp (CMCL)?

A

The stock price for Caledonia Mining Corp (AMEX: CMCL) is $12.0833 last updated Today at 2:52:03 PM.

Q

Does Caledonia Mining Corp (CMCL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.

Q

When is Caledonia Mining Corp (AMEX:CMCL) reporting earnings?

A

Caledonia Mining Corp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Caledonia Mining Corp (CMCL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Caledonia Mining Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Caledonia Mining Corp (CMCL) operate in?

A

Caledonia Mining Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.