QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/351.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.86 - 13.73
Mkt Cap
25.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
31.38
EPS
0.23
Shares
3.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 9:58AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 12:44PM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 9:40AM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 3:58PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 3:17PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 3:17PM
Benzinga - Oct 1, 2021, 2:00PM
Benzinga - May 19, 2021, 12:26PM
Benzinga - Mar 31, 2021, 9:20AM
Trio-Tech International is a provider of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services through its laboratories in Southeast Asia. The company operates in four segments namely Manufacturing, Testing services, Distribution, and Real Estate. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals. The Testing segment renders services to the manufacturer and purchaser of semiconductors and other entities. Its Distribution segment is involved in the distribution of its products. The company's Real Estate segment consists of investment in real estate. Its geographical area of operations includes the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.200
REV10.922M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Trio-Tech Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trio-Tech Intl (TRT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trio-Tech Intl (AMEX: TRT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trio-Tech Intl's (TRT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Trio-Tech Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Trio-Tech Intl (TRT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Trio-Tech Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Trio-Tech Intl (TRT)?

A

The stock price for Trio-Tech Intl (AMEX: TRT) is $6.57 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trio-Tech Intl (TRT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 25, 2008 to stockholders of record on February 21, 2008.

Q

When is Trio-Tech Intl (AMEX:TRT) reporting earnings?

A

Trio-Tech Intl’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Trio-Tech Intl (TRT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trio-Tech Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Trio-Tech Intl (TRT) operate in?

A

Trio-Tech Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.