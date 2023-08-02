Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF EDV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $784.53 million.

• Wallbox WBX is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Seagen SGEN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $555.68 million.

• Ardelyx ARDX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $15.88 million.

• Blueprint Medicines BPMC is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.58 per share on revenue of $45.00 million.

• Colliers Intl Gr CIGI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Hayward Holdings HAYW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $275.93 million.

• CDW CDW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $5.40 billion.

• Innoviz Technologies INVZ is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $600 thousand.

• Bausch & Lomb BLCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $960.68 million.

• Exelon EXC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $4.38 billion.

• Scorpio Tankers STNG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $332.31 million.

• Cameco CCJ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $355.34 million.

• Trane Technologies TT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $4.62 billion.

• Fortis FTS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.

• SSR Mining SSRM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $288.00 million.

• Vertiv Hldgs VRT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• BrightSpire Capital BRSP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $31.60 million.

• Leonardo DRS DRS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $632.90 million.

• Frontdoor FTDR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $513.12 million.

• Wingstop WING is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $104.88 million.

• Dorian LPG LPG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $129.60 million.

• Standard Motor Products SMP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $374.45 million.

• Fresenius Medical Care FMS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $5.19 billion.

• Offerpad Solutions OPAD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.36 per share on revenue of $188.52 million.

• Griffon GFF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $752.00 million.

• Pacira BioSciences PCRX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $175.64 million.

• Trinity Cap TRIN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $41.27 million.

• Vericel VCEL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $42.81 million.

• Marcus MCS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $205.59 million.

• Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $36.23 million.

• Clean Harbors CLH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Installed Building Prods IBP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.28 per share on revenue of $652.87 million.

• Gibraltar Industries ROCK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $351.48 million.

• ATI ATI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Avista AVA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $398.20 million.

• Extreme Networks EXTR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $344.85 million.

• Kraft Heinz KHC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $6.81 billion.

• Builders FirstSource BLDR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.69 per share on revenue of $4.25 billion.

• Johnson Controls Intl JCI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $7.19 billion.

• Garmin GRMN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Phillips 66 PSX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.54 per share on revenue of $32.13 billion.

• Anterix ATEX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.18 million.

• Vita Coco COCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $131.40 million.

• Criteo CRTO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $231.98 million.

• Ferrari RACE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.

• ProPetro Holding PUMP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $440.67 million.

• Kaltura KLTR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $42.96 million.

• Spire SR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $434.37 million.

• Berry Corp BRY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $162.10 million.

• Kimbell Royalty Partners KRP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $53.46 million.

• Intercept Pharma ICPT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $78.72 million.

• Editas Medicine EDIT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $6.28 million.

• EyePoint Pharmaceuticals EYPT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $79.03 million.

• Shenandoah SHEN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $70.19 million.

• Sunoco SUN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $5.81 billion.

• Reservoir Media RSVR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $26.51 million.

• Donnelley Financial Solns DFIN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $230.60 million.

• The Chefs' Warehouse CHEF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $829.77 million.

• R1 RCM RCM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $562.36 million.

• Construction Partners ROAD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $433.81 million.

• Radcom RDCM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $12.40 million.

• Astec Industries ASTE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $348.08 million.

• Enviri NVRI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $495.80 million.

• Surmodics SRDX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $26.70 million.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Indus TEVA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $3.70 billion.

• Steven Madden SHOO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $454.24 million.

• Xylem XYL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.

• Emerson Electric EMR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $3.89 billion.

• Adient ADNT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $3.81 billion.

• Materion MTRN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $440.20 million.

• OneSpaWorld Holdings OSW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $189.37 million.

• NOW DNOW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $593.20 million.

• NiSource NI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• AvidXchange Holdings AVDX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $88.98 million.

• BorgWarner BWA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $4.39 billion.

• AmerisourceBergen ABC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.83 per share on revenue of $63.37 billion.

• Entergy ETR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $3.26 billion.

• Bluegreen Vacations BVH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $243.81 million.

• CVS Health CVS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $86.74 billion.

• Xenia Hotels & Resorts XHR is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Nautilus Biotechnology NAUT is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• RXO RXO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.

• G1 Therapeutics GTHX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $28.34 million.

• Clear Secure YOU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $140.04 million.

• Thomson Reuters TRI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Chatham Lodging CLDT is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Columbus McKinnon CMCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $239.00 million.

• Parsons Corp PSN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• MiX Telematics MIXT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $35.70 million.

• IntL Money Express IMXI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $171.35 million.

• Sapiens Intl Corp SPNS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $126.

• DuPont de Nemours DD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion.

• Generac Hldgs GNRC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $985.02 million.

• LXP Industrial Trust LXP is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Triumph Group TGI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $324.03 million.

• SiteOne Landscape Supply SITE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Radware RDWR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $69.20 million.

• Perion Network PERI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $176.00 million.

• TTM Technologies TTMI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $551.86 million.

• Mastech Digital MHH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $54.94 million.

• Driven Brands Hldgs DRVN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $590.38 million.

• Janus Henderson Group JHG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $521.61 million.

• Rithm Capital RITM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $868.99 million.

• United Therapeutics UTHR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.41 per share on revenue of $532.33 million.

• Dynatrace DT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $326.89 million.

• Waters WAT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $733.51 million.

• Fidelity National Info FIS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $3.70 billion.

• Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs SPR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Repligen RGEN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $167.15 million.

• Verisk Analytics VRSK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $653.13 million.

• Louisiana-Pacific LPX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $668.20 million.

• Bunge BG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $16.18 billion.

• Carlyle Group CG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $809.12 million.

• World Wrestling Enter WWE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $398.54 million.

• Yum Brands YUM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.

• Scotts Miracle Gro SMG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Humana HUM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $8.88 per share on revenue of $25.82 billion.

• Emerald Holding EEX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $86.70 million.

• Clear Channel Outdoor CCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $470.93 million.

• Fresh Del Monte Produce FDP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• iSpecimen ISPC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $3.07 million.

• Mirion Technologies MIR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $190.49 million.

• Turning Point Brands TPB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $104.22 million.

• Conduent CNDT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $900.00 million.

• CoreCard CCRD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $15.46 million.

• GlycoMimetics GLYC is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Urban Edge Props UE is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ares Comml Real Est ACRE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $26.47 million.

• BGC Group BGC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $475.00 million.

• Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg CERE is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• MultiPlan MPLN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $230.02 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Envela ELA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $48.63 million.

• John Hancock Finl Opps BTO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $609.18 million.

• Kellogg K is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• Marathon Oil MRO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Chord Energy CHRD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.88 per share on revenue of $701.66 million.

• PayPal Holdings PYPL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $6.59 billion.

• Northern Oil & Gas NOG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $417.30 million.

• Equitable Hldgs EQH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion.

• EZCORP EZPW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $244.66 million.

• Kaman KAMN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $183.20 million.

• Royal Gold RGLD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $154.45 million.

• Cheesecake Factory CAKE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $879.66 million.

• Summit Materials SUM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $676.81 million.

• McKesson MCK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.88 per share on revenue of $70.25 billion.

• Evolent Health EVH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $462.51 million.

• Herbalife HLF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Weave Communications WEAV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $39.89 million.

• SilverBow Resources SBOW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $137.43 million.

• Unity Software U is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $514.18 million.

• DoorDash DASH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.

• C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $4.65 billion.

• Zillow Gr Z is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $471.59 million.

• Simon Property Group SPG is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.89 per share on revenue of $264.45 million.

• APA APA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• Realty Income O is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Etsy ETSY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $621.87 million.

• Hanover Insurance Gr THG is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.91 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Waste Connections WCN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion.

• Vermilion Energy VET is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $409.97 million.

• Robinhood Markets HOOD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $475.02 million.

• Coherus BioSciences CHRS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $50.83 million.

• Evolus EOLS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $64.12 million.

• NCR NCR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.

• Procore Technologies PCOR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $217.69 million.

• Informatica INFA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $360.06 million.

• Permian Resources PR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $672.94 million.

• ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ACAD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $154.39 million.

• Leslies LESL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $611.08 million.

• Energy Recovery ERII is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $24.52 million.

• Corcept Therapeutics CORT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $109.71 million.

• Regenxbio RGNX is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.26 per share on revenue of $39.83 million.

• EVgo EVGO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $29.68 million.

• Alkami Technology ALKT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $62.94 million.

• NuVasive NUVA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $323.59 million.

• Green Brick Partners GRBK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $439.78 million.

• Encore Capital Gr ECPG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $326.54 million.

• Warrior Met Coal HCC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $366.16 million.

• SP Plus SP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $220.41 million.

• Innovative Ind Props IIPR is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ZimVie ZIMV is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $212.36 million.

• Zeta Global Holdings ZETA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $162.07 million.

• Paragon 28 FNA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $49.96 million.

• Traeger COOK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $154.10 million.

• Glaukos GKOS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $74.46 million.

• JFrog FROG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $82.99 million.

• Altice USA ATUS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.

• PC Connection CNXN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $797.14 million.

• Brightcove BCOV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $50.85 million.

• Adaptive Biotechnologies ADPT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $45.48 million.

• New York Mortgage Trust NYMT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $23.32 million.

• Fastly FSLY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $118.69 million.

• Skillz SKLZ is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.49 per share on revenue of $43.16 million.

• American Well AMWL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $65.45 million.

• UFP Industries UFPI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.

• SPX Techs SPXC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $390.70 million.

• Pactiv Evergreen PTVE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

• Rimini Street RMNI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $105.20 million.

• Pulmonx LUNG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $15.91 million.

• Nerdwallet NRDS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $137.38 million.

• Outset Medical OM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $35.18 million.

• MediaAlpha MAX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $79.19 million.

• Upwork UPWK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $162.71 million.

• New Mountain Finance NMFC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $93.58 million.

• Confluent CFLT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $182.18 million.

• Revolve Gr RVLV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $276.28 million.

• MercadoLibre MELI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.13 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.

• Central Garden & Pet CENTA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Central Garden & Pet CENT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Castle Biosciences CSTL is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $43.51 million.

• Allogene Therapeutics ALLO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $70 thousand.

• BlackRock Cap Inv BKCC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $18.48 million.

• Amdocs DOX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $4.81 billion.

• Staar Surgical STAA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $93.04 million.

• Inari Medical NARI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $116.28 million.

• Pacific Biosciences PACB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $40.34 million.

• Axcelis Technologies ACLS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $256.00 million.

• CSG Systems Intl CSGS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $275.11 million.

• Federal Realty Investment FRT is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sunrun RUN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $621.86 million.

• Qorvo QRVO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $639.84 million.

• EPR Props EPR is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• TripAdvisor TRIP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $472.68 million.

• Qualcomm QCOM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $8.51 billion.

• WillScot Mobile Mini WSC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $576.35 million.

• Watts Water Technologies WTS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $529.93 million.

• Schrodinger SDGR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $35.28 million.

• Shopify SHOP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.

• MidCap Financial MFIC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $67.66 million.

• Sinclair SBGI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $765.72 million.

• Forward Air FWRD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $454.80 million.

• Cerus CERS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $40.80 million.

• Bandwidth BAND is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $140.65 million.

• Universal UVV is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Markel Group MKL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $19.17 per share on revenue of $3.74 billion.

• i-80 Gold IAUX is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Via Renewables VIA is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Taseko Mines TGB is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• MISTRAS Group MG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $189.54 million.

• Star Group SGU is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• B2Gold BTG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $462.97 million.

• Callon Petroleum CPE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $540.49 million.

• American Finl Gr AFG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• National Fuel Gas NFG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $510.60 million.

• UGI UGI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

• Atmos Energy ATO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $970.76 million.

• GXO Logistics GXO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.

• Ansys ANSS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $491.13 million.

• Ingersoll Rand IR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.

• MKS Instruments MKSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $983.49 million.

• FMC FMC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Ameren AEE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.

• CF Industries Holdings CF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

• Texas Pacific Land TPL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $11.87 per share on revenue of $147.24 million.

• Marriott Vacations VAC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Park Hotels & Resorts PK is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Fair Isaac FICO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.25 per share on revenue of $381.81 million.

• Curtiss-Wright CW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $648.51 million.

• Lincoln National LNC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $4.64 billion.

• MGM Resorts Intl MGM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $3.82 billion.

• Williams Companies WMB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.

• Clorox CLX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.

• Albemarle ALB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.44 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.

• MetLife MET is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $16.91 billion.

• Occidental Petroleum OXY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $6.69 billion.

• Omega Healthcare Invts OHI is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• SM Energy SM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $555.50 million.

• Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $5.18 billion.

• Equinix EQIX is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Public Storage PSA is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Zillow Gr ZG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $473.04 million.

• Clearwater Analytics Hldg CWAN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $87.52 million.

• Ceridian HCM Holding CDAY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $358.40 million.

• Necessity Retail REIT RTL is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Rayonier RYN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $218.70 million.

• MGIC Investment MTG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $292.51 million.

• HubSpot HUBS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $505.30 million.

• Envista Holdings NVST is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $655.81 million.

• Maximus MMS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Host Hotels & Resorts HST is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Tiptree TIPT is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Bristow Group VTOL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $312.30 million.

• Equinox Gold EQX is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• 10x Genomics TXG is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Radian Group RDN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $253.88 million.

• Nutrien NTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $11.16 billion.

• Earthstone Energy ESTE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $359.48 million.

• Summit Hotel Properties INN is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Murphy USA MUSA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.94 per share on revenue of $5.64 billion.

• Intrepid Potash IPI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $61.35 million.

• Q2 Holdings QTWO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $154.23 million.

• FormFactor FORM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $162.32 million.

• Openlane KAR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $418.82 million.

• Aurora Innovation AUR is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Modine Manufacturing MOD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $575.99 million.

• Civitas Resources CIVI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $640.84 million.

• Black Hills BKH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $505.65 million.

• Northwest Pipe NWPX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $114.73 million.

• Global Medical REIT GMRE is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Select Water Solutions WTTR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $420.04 million.

• Rush Street Interactive RSI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $157.63 million.

• RE/MAX Hldgs RMAX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $82.46 million.

• Selective Insurance Gr SIGI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Ormat Technologies ORA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $197.12 million.

• Regional Mgmt RM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $132.61 million.

• Boot Barn Holdings BOOT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $362.69 million.

• Hersha Hospitality HT is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Energy Transfer ET is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $20.35 billion.

• Remitly Global RELY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $215.81 million.

• Joby Aviation JOBY is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ARC Document Solutions ARC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $74.10 million.

• Inseego INSG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $51.75 million.

• StepStone Group STEP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $235.45 million.

• Everspin Technologies MRAM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $15.00 million.

• Greenlight Capital Re GLRE is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Alamo Group ALG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.05 per share on revenue of $432.14 million.

• StoneX Group SNEX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $400.26 million.

• Palomar Hldgs PLMR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $302.16 million.

• Hamilton Beach Brands HBB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $144.10 million.

• Socket Mobile SCKT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $4.84 million.

• Spirit Airlines SAVE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• Park-Ohio Hldgs PKOH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $414.65 million.

• AssetMark Financial Hldgs AMK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $138.46 million.

• DLH Hldgs DLHC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $102.00 million.

• Yunhong CTI CTIB is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Westwood Holdings Gr WHG is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Vista Gold VGZ is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Coca-Cola Consolidated COKE is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• TriplePoint Venture Gwth TPVG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $34.77 million.

• Stoneridge SRI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $242.13 million.

• Faro Technologies FARO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $81.56 million.

• Aspen Aerogels ASPN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $48.81 million.

• RPT Realty RPT is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Broadstone Net Lease BNL is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Climb Global Solutions CLMB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $85.88 million.

• Knowles KN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $172.32 million.

• DXC Technology DXC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $3.56 billion.

• ACRES Commercial Realty ACR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $18.95 million.

• Digimarc DMRC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $8.35 million.

• Sturm Ruger & Co RGR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $137.91 million.

• Carriage Servs CSV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $93.95 million.

• Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $557.07 million.

• Ingevity NGVT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $486.43 million.

• SiTime SITM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $26.51 million.

• Noble Corp NE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $600.58 million.

• Hawkins HWKN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $242.00 million.

• Allied Motion AMOT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $145.90 million.

• Hudson Technologies HDSN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $93.30 million.

• Barrett Bus Servs BBSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $273.35 million.

• Enviva EVA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $304.64 million.

• Lemonade LMND is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.03 per share on revenue of $97.53 million.

• NewtekOne NEWT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $51.69 million.

• Aris Water Solutions ARIS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $92.61 million.

• SiriusPoint SPNT is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cross Country Healthcare CCRN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $531.68 million.

• Gladstone Inv GAIN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $20.19 million.

• Kennedy-Wilson Holdings KW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $129.28 million.

• Root ROOT is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.03 per share on revenue of $66.17 million.

• Intevac IVAC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $8.50 million.

• DHI Group DHX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $38.69 million.

• Hillenbrand HI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $731.29 million.

• Atomera ATOM is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Dirtt Environmental Solns DRTT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $40.12 million.

• Community Health Sys CYH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion.

• Ethan Allen Interiors ETD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $189.85 million.

• Kinross Gold KGC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.

• Titan Intl TWI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $516.02 million.

• RENN Fund RCG is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF IGM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $778.52 million.

• Ashford AINC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $181.71 million.

• MBIA MBI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $7.67 million.

• NACCO Industries NC is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

