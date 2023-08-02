Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF EDV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $784.53 million.
• Wallbox WBX is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Seagen SGEN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $555.68 million.
• Ardelyx ARDX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $15.88 million.
• Blueprint Medicines BPMC is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.58 per share on revenue of $45.00 million.
• Colliers Intl Gr CIGI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
• Hayward Holdings HAYW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $275.93 million.
• CDW CDW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $5.40 billion.
• Innoviz Technologies INVZ is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $600 thousand.
• Bausch & Lomb BLCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $960.68 million.
• Exelon EXC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $4.38 billion.
• Scorpio Tankers STNG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $332.31 million.
• Cameco CCJ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $355.34 million.
• Trane Technologies TT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $4.62 billion.
• Fortis FTS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.
• SSR Mining SSRM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $288.00 million.
• Vertiv Hldgs VRT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
• BrightSpire Capital BRSP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $31.60 million.
• Leonardo DRS DRS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $632.90 million.
• Frontdoor FTDR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $513.12 million.
• Wingstop WING is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $104.88 million.
• Dorian LPG LPG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $129.60 million.
• Standard Motor Products SMP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $374.45 million.
• Fresenius Medical Care FMS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $5.19 billion.
• Offerpad Solutions OPAD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.36 per share on revenue of $188.52 million.
• Griffon GFF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $752.00 million.
• Pacira BioSciences PCRX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $175.64 million.
• Trinity Cap TRIN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $41.27 million.
• Vericel VCEL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $42.81 million.
• Marcus MCS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $205.59 million.
• Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $36.23 million.
• Clean Harbors CLH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
• Installed Building Prods IBP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.28 per share on revenue of $652.87 million.
• Gibraltar Industries ROCK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $351.48 million.
• ATI ATI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
• Avista AVA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $398.20 million.
• Extreme Networks EXTR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $344.85 million.
• Kraft Heinz KHC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $6.81 billion.
• Builders FirstSource BLDR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.69 per share on revenue of $4.25 billion.
• Johnson Controls Intl JCI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $7.19 billion.
• Garmin GRMN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
• Phillips 66 PSX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.54 per share on revenue of $32.13 billion.
• Anterix ATEX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.18 million.
• Vita Coco COCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $131.40 million.
• Criteo CRTO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $231.98 million.
• Ferrari RACE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.
• ProPetro Holding PUMP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $440.67 million.
• Kaltura KLTR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $42.96 million.
• Spire SR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $434.37 million.
• Berry Corp BRY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $162.10 million.
• Kimbell Royalty Partners KRP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $53.46 million.
• Intercept Pharma ICPT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $78.72 million.
• Editas Medicine EDIT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $6.28 million.
• EyePoint Pharmaceuticals EYPT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $79.03 million.
• Shenandoah SHEN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $70.19 million.
• Sunoco SUN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $5.81 billion.
• Reservoir Media RSVR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $26.51 million.
• Donnelley Financial Solns DFIN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $230.60 million.
• The Chefs' Warehouse CHEF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $829.77 million.
• R1 RCM RCM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $562.36 million.
• Construction Partners ROAD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $433.81 million.
• Radcom RDCM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $12.40 million.
• Astec Industries ASTE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $348.08 million.
• Enviri NVRI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $495.80 million.
• Surmodics SRDX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $26.70 million.
• Teva Pharmaceutical Indus TEVA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $3.70 billion.
• Steven Madden SHOO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $454.24 million.
• Xylem XYL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.
• Emerson Electric EMR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $3.89 billion.
• Adient ADNT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $3.81 billion.
• Materion MTRN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $440.20 million.
• OneSpaWorld Holdings OSW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $189.37 million.
• NOW DNOW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $593.20 million.
• NiSource NI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
• AvidXchange Holdings AVDX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $88.98 million.
• BorgWarner BWA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $4.39 billion.
• AmerisourceBergen ABC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.83 per share on revenue of $63.37 billion.
• Entergy ETR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $3.26 billion.
• Bluegreen Vacations BVH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $243.81 million.
• CVS Health CVS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $86.74 billion.
• Xenia Hotels & Resorts XHR is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Nautilus Biotechnology NAUT is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• RXO RXO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
• G1 Therapeutics GTHX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $28.34 million.
• Clear Secure YOU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $140.04 million.
• Thomson Reuters TRI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
• Chatham Lodging CLDT is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Columbus McKinnon CMCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $239.00 million.
• Parsons Corp PSN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
• MiX Telematics MIXT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $35.70 million.
• IntL Money Express IMXI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $171.35 million.
• Sapiens Intl Corp SPNS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $126.
• DuPont de Nemours DD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion.
• Generac Hldgs GNRC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $985.02 million.
• LXP Industrial Trust LXP is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Triumph Group TGI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $324.03 million.
• SiteOne Landscape Supply SITE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
• Radware RDWR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $69.20 million.
• Perion Network PERI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $176.00 million.
• TTM Technologies TTMI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $551.86 million.
• Mastech Digital MHH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $54.94 million.
• Driven Brands Hldgs DRVN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $590.38 million.
• Janus Henderson Group JHG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $521.61 million.
• Rithm Capital RITM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $868.99 million.
• United Therapeutics UTHR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.41 per share on revenue of $532.33 million.
• Dynatrace DT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $326.89 million.
• Waters WAT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $733.51 million.
• Fidelity National Info FIS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $3.70 billion.
• Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs SPR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
• Repligen RGEN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $167.15 million.
• Verisk Analytics VRSK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $653.13 million.
• Louisiana-Pacific LPX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $668.20 million.
• Bunge BG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $16.18 billion.
• Carlyle Group CG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $809.12 million.
• World Wrestling Enter WWE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $398.54 million.
• Yum Brands YUM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.
• Scotts Miracle Gro SMG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
• Humana HUM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $8.88 per share on revenue of $25.82 billion.
• Emerald Holding EEX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $86.70 million.
• Clear Channel Outdoor CCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $470.93 million.
• Fresh Del Monte Produce FDP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
• iSpecimen ISPC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $3.07 million.
• Mirion Technologies MIR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $190.49 million.
• Turning Point Brands TPB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $104.22 million.
• Conduent CNDT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $900.00 million.
• CoreCard CCRD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $15.46 million.
• GlycoMimetics GLYC is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Urban Edge Props UE is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Ares Comml Real Est ACRE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $26.47 million.
• BGC Group BGC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $475.00 million.
• Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg CERE is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• MultiPlan MPLN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $230.02 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Envela ELA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $48.63 million.
• John Hancock Finl Opps BTO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $609.18 million.
• Kellogg K is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
• Marathon Oil MRO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
• Chord Energy CHRD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.88 per share on revenue of $701.66 million.
• PayPal Holdings PYPL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $6.59 billion.
• Northern Oil & Gas NOG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $417.30 million.
• Equitable Hldgs EQH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion.
• EZCORP EZPW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $244.66 million.
• Kaman KAMN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $183.20 million.
• Royal Gold RGLD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $154.45 million.
• Cheesecake Factory CAKE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $879.66 million.
• Summit Materials SUM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $676.81 million.
• McKesson MCK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.88 per share on revenue of $70.25 billion.
• Evolent Health EVH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $462.51 million.
• Herbalife HLF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
• Weave Communications WEAV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $39.89 million.
• SilverBow Resources SBOW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $137.43 million.
• Unity Software U is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $514.18 million.
• DoorDash DASH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.
• C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $4.65 billion.
• Zillow Gr Z is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $471.59 million.
• Simon Property Group SPG is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.89 per share on revenue of $264.45 million.
• APA APA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.
• Realty Income O is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Etsy ETSY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $621.87 million.
• Hanover Insurance Gr THG is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.91 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.
• Waste Connections WCN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion.
• Vermilion Energy VET is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $409.97 million.
• Robinhood Markets HOOD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $475.02 million.
• Coherus BioSciences CHRS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $50.83 million.
• Evolus EOLS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $64.12 million.
• NCR NCR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.
• Procore Technologies PCOR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $217.69 million.
• Informatica INFA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $360.06 million.
• Permian Resources PR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $672.94 million.
• ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ACAD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $154.39 million.
• Leslies LESL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $611.08 million.
• Energy Recovery ERII is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $24.52 million.
• Corcept Therapeutics CORT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $109.71 million.
• Regenxbio RGNX is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.26 per share on revenue of $39.83 million.
• EVgo EVGO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $29.68 million.
• Alkami Technology ALKT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $62.94 million.
• NuVasive NUVA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $323.59 million.
• Green Brick Partners GRBK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $439.78 million.
• Encore Capital Gr ECPG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $326.54 million.
• Warrior Met Coal HCC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $366.16 million.
• SP Plus SP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $220.41 million.
• Innovative Ind Props IIPR is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• ZimVie ZIMV is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $212.36 million.
• Zeta Global Holdings ZETA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $162.07 million.
• Paragon 28 FNA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $49.96 million.
• Traeger COOK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $154.10 million.
• Glaukos GKOS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $74.46 million.
• JFrog FROG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $82.99 million.
• Altice USA ATUS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.
• PC Connection CNXN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $797.14 million.
• Brightcove BCOV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $50.85 million.
• Adaptive Biotechnologies ADPT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $45.48 million.
• New York Mortgage Trust NYMT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $23.32 million.
• Fastly FSLY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $118.69 million.
• Skillz SKLZ is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.49 per share on revenue of $43.16 million.
• American Well AMWL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $65.45 million.
• UFP Industries UFPI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.
• SPX Techs SPXC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $390.70 million.
• Pactiv Evergreen PTVE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.
• Rimini Street RMNI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $105.20 million.
• Pulmonx LUNG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $15.91 million.
• Nerdwallet NRDS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $137.38 million.
• Outset Medical OM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $35.18 million.
• MediaAlpha MAX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $79.19 million.
• Upwork UPWK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $162.71 million.
• New Mountain Finance NMFC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $93.58 million.
• Confluent CFLT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $182.18 million.
• Revolve Gr RVLV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $276.28 million.
• MercadoLibre MELI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.13 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.
• Central Garden & Pet CENTA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
• Central Garden & Pet CENT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
• Castle Biosciences CSTL is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $43.51 million.
• Allogene Therapeutics ALLO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $70 thousand.
• BlackRock Cap Inv BKCC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $18.48 million.
• Amdocs DOX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
• Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $4.81 billion.
• Staar Surgical STAA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $93.04 million.
• Inari Medical NARI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $116.28 million.
• Pacific Biosciences PACB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $40.34 million.
• Axcelis Technologies ACLS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $256.00 million.
• CSG Systems Intl CSGS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $275.11 million.
• Federal Realty Investment FRT is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Sunrun RUN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $621.86 million.
• Qorvo QRVO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $639.84 million.
• EPR Props EPR is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• TripAdvisor TRIP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $472.68 million.
• Qualcomm QCOM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $8.51 billion.
• WillScot Mobile Mini WSC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $576.35 million.
• Watts Water Technologies WTS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $529.93 million.
• Schrodinger SDGR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $35.28 million.
• Shopify SHOP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.
• MidCap Financial MFIC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $67.66 million.
• Sinclair SBGI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $765.72 million.
• Forward Air FWRD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $454.80 million.
• Cerus CERS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $40.80 million.
• Bandwidth BAND is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $140.65 million.
• Universal UVV is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Markel Group MKL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $19.17 per share on revenue of $3.74 billion.
• i-80 Gold IAUX is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Via Renewables VIA is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Taseko Mines TGB is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• MISTRAS Group MG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $189.54 million.
• Star Group SGU is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• B2Gold BTG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $462.97 million.
• Callon Petroleum CPE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $540.49 million.
• American Finl Gr AFG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
• National Fuel Gas NFG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $510.60 million.
• UGI UGI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.
• Atmos Energy ATO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $970.76 million.
• GXO Logistics GXO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.
• Ansys ANSS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $491.13 million.
• Ingersoll Rand IR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.
• MKS Instruments MKSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $983.49 million.
• FMC FMC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
• Ameren AEE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
• CF Industries Holdings CF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.
• Texas Pacific Land TPL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $11.87 per share on revenue of $147.24 million.
• Marriott Vacations VAC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
• Park Hotels & Resorts PK is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Fair Isaac FICO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.25 per share on revenue of $381.81 million.
• Curtiss-Wright CW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $648.51 million.
• Lincoln National LNC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $4.64 billion.
• MGM Resorts Intl MGM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $3.82 billion.
• Williams Companies WMB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.
• Clorox CLX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.
• Albemarle ALB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.44 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.
• MetLife MET is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $16.91 billion.
• Occidental Petroleum OXY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $6.69 billion.
• Omega Healthcare Invts OHI is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• SM Energy SM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $555.50 million.
• Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $5.18 billion.
• Equinix EQIX is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Public Storage PSA is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Zillow Gr ZG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $473.04 million.
• Clearwater Analytics Hldg CWAN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $87.52 million.
• Ceridian HCM Holding CDAY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $358.40 million.
• Necessity Retail REIT RTL is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Rayonier RYN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $218.70 million.
• MGIC Investment MTG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $292.51 million.
• HubSpot HUBS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $505.30 million.
• Envista Holdings NVST is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $655.81 million.
• Maximus MMS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
• Host Hotels & Resorts HST is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Tiptree TIPT is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Bristow Group VTOL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $312.30 million.
• Equinox Gold EQX is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• 10x Genomics TXG is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Radian Group RDN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $253.88 million.
• Nutrien NTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $11.16 billion.
• Earthstone Energy ESTE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $359.48 million.
• Summit Hotel Properties INN is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Murphy USA MUSA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.94 per share on revenue of $5.64 billion.
• Intrepid Potash IPI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $61.35 million.
• Q2 Holdings QTWO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $154.23 million.
• FormFactor FORM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $162.32 million.
• Openlane KAR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $418.82 million.
• Aurora Innovation AUR is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Modine Manufacturing MOD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $575.99 million.
• Civitas Resources CIVI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $640.84 million.
• Black Hills BKH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $505.65 million.
• Northwest Pipe NWPX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $114.73 million.
• Global Medical REIT GMRE is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Select Water Solutions WTTR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $420.04 million.
• Rush Street Interactive RSI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $157.63 million.
• RE/MAX Hldgs RMAX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $82.46 million.
• Selective Insurance Gr SIGI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
• Ormat Technologies ORA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $197.12 million.
• Regional Mgmt RM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $132.61 million.
• Boot Barn Holdings BOOT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $362.69 million.
• Hersha Hospitality HT is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Energy Transfer ET is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $20.35 billion.
• Remitly Global RELY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $215.81 million.
• Joby Aviation JOBY is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• ARC Document Solutions ARC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $74.10 million.
• Inseego INSG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $51.75 million.
• StepStone Group STEP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $235.45 million.
• Everspin Technologies MRAM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $15.00 million.
• Greenlight Capital Re GLRE is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Alamo Group ALG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.05 per share on revenue of $432.14 million.
• StoneX Group SNEX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $400.26 million.
• Palomar Hldgs PLMR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $302.16 million.
• Hamilton Beach Brands HBB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $144.10 million.
• Socket Mobile SCKT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $4.84 million.
• Spirit Airlines SAVE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
• Park-Ohio Hldgs PKOH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $414.65 million.
• AssetMark Financial Hldgs AMK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $138.46 million.
• DLH Hldgs DLHC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $102.00 million.
• Yunhong CTI CTIB is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Westwood Holdings Gr WHG is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Vista Gold VGZ is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Coca-Cola Consolidated COKE is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• TriplePoint Venture Gwth TPVG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $34.77 million.
• Stoneridge SRI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $242.13 million.
• Faro Technologies FARO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $81.56 million.
• Aspen Aerogels ASPN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $48.81 million.
• RPT Realty RPT is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Broadstone Net Lease BNL is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Climb Global Solutions CLMB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $85.88 million.
• Knowles KN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $172.32 million.
• DXC Technology DXC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $3.56 billion.
• ACRES Commercial Realty ACR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $18.95 million.
• Digimarc DMRC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $8.35 million.
• Sturm Ruger & Co RGR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $137.91 million.
• Carriage Servs CSV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $93.95 million.
• Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $557.07 million.
• Ingevity NGVT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $486.43 million.
• SiTime SITM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $26.51 million.
• Noble Corp NE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $600.58 million.
• Hawkins HWKN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $242.00 million.
• Allied Motion AMOT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $145.90 million.
• Hudson Technologies HDSN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $93.30 million.
• Barrett Bus Servs BBSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $273.35 million.
• Enviva EVA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $304.64 million.
• Lemonade LMND is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.03 per share on revenue of $97.53 million.
• NewtekOne NEWT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $51.69 million.
• Aris Water Solutions ARIS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $92.61 million.
• SiriusPoint SPNT is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Cross Country Healthcare CCRN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $531.68 million.
• Gladstone Inv GAIN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $20.19 million.
• Kennedy-Wilson Holdings KW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $129.28 million.
• Root ROOT is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.03 per share on revenue of $66.17 million.
• Intevac IVAC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $8.50 million.
• DHI Group DHX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $38.69 million.
• Hillenbrand HI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $731.29 million.
• Atomera ATOM is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Dirtt Environmental Solns DRTT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $40.12 million.
• Community Health Sys CYH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion.
• Ethan Allen Interiors ETD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $189.85 million.
• Kinross Gold KGC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
• Titan Intl TWI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $516.02 million.
• RENN Fund RCG is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF IGM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $778.52 million.
• Ashford AINC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $181.71 million.
• MBIA MBI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $7.67 million.
• NACCO Industries NC is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
