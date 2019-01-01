QQQ
Range
16.01 - 16.52
Vol / Avg.
4.9K/20.7K
Div / Yield
0.6/3.74%
52 Wk
14.31 - 27.01
Mkt Cap
132.1M
Payout Ratio
36.59
Open
16.36
P/E
13.03
EPS
0.36
Shares
8.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Westwood Holdings Group Inc through its subsidiaries is engaged in managing investment assets and providing services for its clients. The company operates its business through the Advisory and Trust segments. Its advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals and the Westwood Funds, as well as investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds and its trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services to its clients and to its advisory segment and sponsors common trust funds to institutions and high net worth individuals. It generates maximum revenue from the Advisory segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.590
REV19.391M

see more
Westwood Holdings Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Westwood Holdings Gr (WHG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Westwood Holdings Gr (NYSE: WHG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Westwood Holdings Gr's (WHG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Westwood Holdings Gr (WHG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Westwood Holdings Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Westwood Holdings Gr (WHG)?

A

The stock price for Westwood Holdings Gr (NYSE: WHG) is $16.01 last updated Today at 3:56:15 PM.

Q

Does Westwood Holdings Gr (WHG) pay a dividend?

A

The next Westwood Holdings Gr (WHG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Westwood Holdings Gr (NYSE:WHG) reporting earnings?

A

Westwood Holdings Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Westwood Holdings Gr (WHG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Westwood Holdings Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Westwood Holdings Gr (WHG) operate in?

A

Westwood Holdings Gr is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.