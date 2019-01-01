|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ: COCO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Vita Coco’s space includes: Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM), Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL), Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF), Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE:IBA) and Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE).
The latest price target for Vita Coco (NASDAQ: COCO) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on November 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting COCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 67.90% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Vita Coco (NASDAQ: COCO) is $10.7209 last updated Today at 3:18:34 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Vita Coco.
Vita Coco’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Vita Coco.
Vita Coco is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.