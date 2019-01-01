QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
10.72 - 11.02
Vol / Avg.
22.9K/596.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.45 - 18.61
Mkt Cap
595.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
11
P/E
15.32
EPS
0.23
Shares
55.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 12:35PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 1:44PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 12:06PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 9:56AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 8:18AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 7:35AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 7:13AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 5:07AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 4:20PM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 4:19PM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 11:06AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 10:38AM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
The Vita Coco Co Inc is a plant-based functional hydration platform. Its products include Vita Coco Coconut Water, Private Label including coconut water and oil, and Other including Runa and Ever & Ever product offerings, Vita Coco product extensions beyond coconut water, such as Vita Coco Sparkling, coconut milk products, and others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vita Coco Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Vita Coco (COCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ: COCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vita Coco's (COCO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vita Coco (COCO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vita Coco (NASDAQ: COCO) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on November 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting COCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 67.90% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vita Coco (COCO)?

A

The stock price for Vita Coco (NASDAQ: COCO) is $10.7209 last updated Today at 3:18:34 PM.

Q

Does Vita Coco (COCO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vita Coco.

Q

When is Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) reporting earnings?

A

Vita Coco’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Vita Coco (COCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vita Coco.

Q

What sector and industry does Vita Coco (COCO) operate in?

A

Vita Coco is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.