Range
11.09 - 11.72
Vol / Avg.
22.8K/15.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.93 - 14.7
Mkt Cap
161.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
11.49
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
14.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Radcom Ltd Ltd is engaged in providing network intelligence, 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. The company has a network intelligence solution for 5G namely Radcom ACE. Its products consist of Radcom Network Visibility, Radcom Service Assurance, and Radcom Network Insights. It has offices in Israel, the United States, Brazil, and India.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.050-0.020 0.0300
REV10.580M11.158M578.000K

Analyst Ratings

Radcom Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Radcom (RDCM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Radcom (NASDAQ: RDCM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Radcom's (RDCM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Radcom (RDCM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Radcom (NASDAQ: RDCM) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on July 8, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RDCM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Radcom (RDCM)?

A

The stock price for Radcom (NASDAQ: RDCM) is $11.48 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Radcom (RDCM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Radcom.

Q

When is Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) reporting earnings?

A

Radcom’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Radcom (RDCM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Radcom.

Q

What sector and industry does Radcom (RDCM) operate in?

A

Radcom is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.