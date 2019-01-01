QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
Construction Partners Inc operates as an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to the public and private sectors. Its services cover the construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides site development, paving, utility and drainage systems, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0800.110 0.0300
REV238.520M284.964M46.444M

Construction Partners Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Construction Partners (ROAD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ: ROAD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Construction Partners's (ROAD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Construction Partners (ROAD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Construction Partners (NASDAQ: ROAD) was reported by Raymond James on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting ROAD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.44% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Construction Partners (ROAD)?

A

The stock price for Construction Partners (NASDAQ: ROAD) is $26.92 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Construction Partners (ROAD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Construction Partners.

Q

When is Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) reporting earnings?

A

Construction Partners’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Construction Partners (ROAD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Construction Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does Construction Partners (ROAD) operate in?

A

Construction Partners is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.