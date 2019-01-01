QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Paragon 28 Inc is a medical devices company that develops, distributes, and sells medical devices in the foot and ankle segment of the orthopedic implant marketplace. Its products include plates and plating systems, screws, staples, and nails aimed to address all major foot and ankle procedures including ankle, charcot, fracture fixation, hallux valgus, hammertoe, and flatfoot.

Paragon 28 Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Paragon 28 (FNA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE: FNA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Paragon 28's (FNA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Paragon 28 (FNA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Paragon 28 (NYSE: FNA) was reported by Needham on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting FNA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 78.70% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Paragon 28 (FNA)?

A

The stock price for Paragon 28 (NYSE: FNA) is $13.99 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Paragon 28 (FNA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Paragon 28.

Q

When is Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) reporting earnings?

A

Paragon 28’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Paragon 28 (FNA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Paragon 28.

Q

What sector and industry does Paragon 28 (FNA) operate in?

A

Paragon 28 is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.