You can purchase shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE: FNA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Paragon 28’s space includes: Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA), Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS), Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT), Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO).
The latest price target for Paragon 28 (NYSE: FNA) was reported by Needham on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting FNA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 78.70% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Paragon 28 (NYSE: FNA) is $13.99 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Paragon 28.
Paragon 28’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Paragon 28.
Paragon 28 is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.