QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
40.81 - 41.89
Vol / Avg.
8.2M/8.5M
Div / Yield
1.35/3.24%
52 Wk
38.35 - 58.21
Mkt Cap
40.1B
Payout Ratio
89.47
Open
41.72
P/E
24.36
EPS
1.23
Shares
979.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:00PM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 7:56AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 4:44AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 9:53AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 5:19AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 4:46AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 4:40AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 10:38AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 5:43AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 7:13AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 9:12AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 2:31PM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 6:53AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 6:53AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 7:14AM
load more
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Exelon serves approximately 10 million power and gas customers at its six regulated utilities in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware, and Washington, D.C.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Exelon Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Exelon (EXC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Exelon (NASDAQ: EXC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Exelon's (EXC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Exelon (EXC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Exelon (NASDAQ: EXC) was reported by Scotiabank on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting EXC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.40% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Exelon (EXC)?

A

The stock price for Exelon (NASDAQ: EXC) is $40.97 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does Exelon (EXC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Exelon (EXC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.

Q

When is Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) reporting earnings?

A

Exelon’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Exelon (EXC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Exelon.

Q

What sector and industry does Exelon (EXC) operate in?

A

Exelon is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.