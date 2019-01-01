|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Exelon (NASDAQ: EXC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Exelon’s space includes: Entergy (NYSE:ETR), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), Evergy (NYSE:EVRG), Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) and PPL (NYSE:PPL).
The latest price target for Exelon (NASDAQ: EXC) was reported by Scotiabank on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting EXC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.40% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Exelon (NASDAQ: EXC) is $40.97 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.
The next Exelon (EXC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.
Exelon’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Exelon.
Exelon is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.