|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ: AVDX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in AvidXchange Holdings’s space includes: Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR), CS Disco (NYSE:LAW), Pros Holdings (NYSE:PRO), Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) and 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT).
The latest price target for AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ: AVDX) was reported by SMBC Nikko on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting AVDX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 54.48% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ: AVDX) is $9.71 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for AvidXchange Holdings.
AvidXchange Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for AvidXchange Holdings.
AvidXchange Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.