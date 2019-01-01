QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/889K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.15 - 27.44
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.21
Shares
196.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of AP automation software and payment solutions for middle-market businesses and their suppliers. It generates the majority of its sales from Payment revenue followed by Software revenue and Services revenue.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

AvidXchange Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AvidXchange Holdings (AVDX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ: AVDX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AvidXchange Holdings's (AVDX) competitors?

A

Other companies in AvidXchange Holdings’s space includes: Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR), CS Disco (NYSE:LAW), Pros Holdings (NYSE:PRO), Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) and 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT).

Q

What is the target price for AvidXchange Holdings (AVDX) stock?

A

The latest price target for AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ: AVDX) was reported by SMBC Nikko on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting AVDX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 54.48% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AvidXchange Holdings (AVDX)?

A

The stock price for AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ: AVDX) is $9.71 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AvidXchange Holdings (AVDX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AvidXchange Holdings.

Q

When is AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ:AVDX) reporting earnings?

A

AvidXchange Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is AvidXchange Holdings (AVDX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AvidXchange Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does AvidXchange Holdings (AVDX) operate in?

A

AvidXchange Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.