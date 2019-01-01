QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/77.7K
Div / Yield
0.16/1.27%
52 Wk
4.96 - 17.3
Mkt Cap
426.1M
Payout Ratio
10.53
Open
-
P/E
8.27
EPS
0.06
Shares
33.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 5:15PM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 10:16AM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 6:58AM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 10:04AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 5:47PM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 9:05AM
Benzinga - Jun 28, 2021, 4:10PM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Tiptree Inc is a United States-based company that provides specialty insurance products and related services. It has two reportable segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The insurance segment provides specialty insurance, warranty products and related administration services; and the Mortgage segment originates, sell and service conventional, conforming agency and government-insured residential mortgage loans.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tiptree Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tiptree (TIPT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tiptree (NASDAQ: TIPT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tiptree's (TIPT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tiptree (TIPT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tiptree

Q

Current Stock Price for Tiptree (TIPT)?

A

The stock price for Tiptree (NASDAQ: TIPT) is $12.57 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tiptree (TIPT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021.

Q

When is Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) reporting earnings?

A

Tiptree’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Tiptree (TIPT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tiptree.

Q

What sector and industry does Tiptree (TIPT) operate in?

A

Tiptree is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.