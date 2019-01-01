QQQ
Range
2.34 - 2.48
Vol / Avg.
7.1K/31.9K
Div / Yield
0.02/0.95%
52 Wk
2.04 - 3.28
Mkt Cap
14.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.38
P/E
2.38
Shares
6M
Outstanding
RENN Fund Inc is active in the financial services domain. It is a closed-end management investment company formed with the objective of providing long-term capital appreciation by investing substantially in privately placed convertible and equity securities of emerging growth companies traded on the United States securities exchanges. It invests in various industries, including communication services, surgical and medical instruments and apparatus, telecommunications, crude petroleum, and natural gas and medical chemicals, and botanical products.

RENN Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RENN Fund (RCG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RENN Fund (AMEX: RCG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RENN Fund's (RCG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RENN Fund.

Q

What is the target price for RENN Fund (RCG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RENN Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for RENN Fund (RCG)?

A

The stock price for RENN Fund (AMEX: RCG) is $2.48 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:55:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RENN Fund (RCG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 22, 2008 to stockholders of record on October 1, 2008.

Q

When is RENN Fund (AMEX:RCG) reporting earnings?

A

RENN Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RENN Fund (RCG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RENN Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does RENN Fund (RCG) operate in?

A

RENN Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.