|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Northwest Pipe’s space includes: Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB), iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN), Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM), Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD).
The latest price target for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on May 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.00 expecting NWPX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.70% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX) is $28.21 last updated Today at 8:35:00 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Northwest Pipe.
Northwest Pipe’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Northwest Pipe.
Northwest Pipe is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.