Northwest Pipe Co is a manufacturer for water related infrastructure products. The company produces precast and reinforced concrete products, Permalok steel casing pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components. It provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets including water transmission and infrastructure, water and wastewater plant piping, structural stormwater and sewer systems, trenchless technology, and pipeline rehabilitation. The company derives sales revenue from the United States and Canada, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the United States.