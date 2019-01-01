QQQ
Range
26.84 - 28.54
Vol / Avg.
20.7K/44.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
23.11 - 38.08
Mkt Cap
278.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
28
P/E
19.65
EPS
0.5
Shares
9.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
Northwest Pipe Co is a manufacturer for water related infrastructure products. The company produces precast and reinforced concrete products, Permalok steel casing pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components. It provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets including water transmission and infrastructure, water and wastewater plant piping, structural stormwater and sewer systems, trenchless technology, and pipeline rehabilitation. The company derives sales revenue from the United States and Canada, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the United States.

Northwest Pipe Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northwest Pipe (NWPX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Northwest Pipe's (NWPX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Northwest Pipe (NWPX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on May 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.00 expecting NWPX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.70% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Northwest Pipe (NWPX)?

A

The stock price for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX) is $28.21 last updated Today at 8:35:00 PM.

Q

Does Northwest Pipe (NWPX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northwest Pipe.

Q

When is Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) reporting earnings?

A

Northwest Pipe’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Northwest Pipe (NWPX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northwest Pipe.

Q

What sector and industry does Northwest Pipe (NWPX) operate in?

A

Northwest Pipe is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.