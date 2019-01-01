|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Green Brick Partners (NYSE: GRBK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Green Brick Partners’s space includes: Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY), Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO), Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI).
The latest price target for Green Brick Partners (NYSE: GRBK) was reported by Wedbush on December 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting GRBK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 57.07% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Green Brick Partners (NYSE: GRBK) is $21.01 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Green Brick Partners.
Green Brick Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Green Brick Partners.
Green Brick Partners is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.