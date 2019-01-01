QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Green Brick Partners Inc acquires and develops land, as well as providing land and construction financing to its controlled builders. The company is engaged in various aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, sales, and brand image creation. Its operating segment includes Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company generates maximum revenue from Builder operations Central segment. Builder operations Central represents operations of builders in Texas.

Green Brick Partners Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Green Brick Partners (GRBK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Green Brick Partners (NYSE: GRBK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Green Brick Partners's (GRBK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Green Brick Partners (GRBK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Green Brick Partners (NYSE: GRBK) was reported by Wedbush on December 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting GRBK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 57.07% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Green Brick Partners (GRBK)?

A

The stock price for Green Brick Partners (NYSE: GRBK) is $21.01 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Green Brick Partners (GRBK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Green Brick Partners.

Q

When is Green Brick Partners (NYSE:GRBK) reporting earnings?

A

Green Brick Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Green Brick Partners (GRBK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Green Brick Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does Green Brick Partners (GRBK) operate in?

A

Green Brick Partners is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.