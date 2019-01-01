MidCap Financial (NASDAQ:MFIC), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

MidCap Financial
(NASDAQ:MFIC)
$13.37
0.09[0.68%]
Last update: 12:40PM
Day High/Low13.22 - 13.5
52 Week High/Low13.06 - 13.66
Open / Close13.22 / -
Float / Outstanding62.4M / 65.5M
Vol / Avg.122.7K / 252.1K
Mkt Cap875.1M
P/E15.09
50d Avg. Price13.31
Div / Yield1.28/9.64%
Payout Ratio140.91
EPS0.09
Total Float62.4M

Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
MidCap Financial Investment Corp is an externally managed, publicly traded, Business Development Company, focused on providing senior debt solutions to middle market companies. The company's investment strategy is primarily investing in loans originated by MidCap Financial, as well as MidCap Financial's prominent role in Apollo's Direct Origination and broader Yield businesses.
Read More

MidCap Financial Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy MidCap Financial (MFIC) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of MidCap Financial (NASDAQ: MFIC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are MidCap Financial's (MFIC) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for MidCap Financial (MFIC) stock?
A

There is no analysis for MidCap Financial

Q
Current Stock Price for MidCap Financial (MFIC)?
A

The stock price for MidCap Financial (NASDAQ: MFIC) is $13.37 last updated Today at August 24, 2022, 4:40 PM UTC.

Q
Does MidCap Financial (MFIC) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MidCap Financial.

Q
When is MidCap Financial (NASDAQ:MFIC) reporting earnings?
A

MidCap Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is MidCap Financial (MFIC) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for MidCap Financial.

Q
What sector and industry does MidCap Financial (MFIC) operate in?
A

MidCap Financial is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.