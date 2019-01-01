QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
413.37 - 425.35
Vol / Avg.
946.6K/1.3M
Div / Yield
2.89/0.70%
52 Wk
351.2 - 475.44
Mkt Cap
52.4B
Payout Ratio
12.35
Open
423.45
P/E
18.25
EPS
-0.11
Shares
126.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 4:32PM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 4:27AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 6:36AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 6:35AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 11:11AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 9:06AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 7:59AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 1:50PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 10:13AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 9:57AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 9:56AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 8:43AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 9:46AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the U.S. with a focus on administering Medicare Advantage plans. The firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from individual and group Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. The firm is also a leader in stand-alone prescription drug plans for seniors enrolled in traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Humana offers employer-based plans primarily for small businesses along with specialty insurance offerings such as dental, vision, and life. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1601.240 0.0800
REV21.230B21.198B-32.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Humana Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Humana (HUM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Humana (NYSE: HUM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Humana's (HUM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Humana (HUM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Humana (NYSE: HUM) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 525.00 expecting HUM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.89% upside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Humana (HUM)?

A

The stock price for Humana (NYSE: HUM) is $413.74 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Humana (HUM) pay a dividend?

A

The next Humana (HUM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.

Q

When is Humana (NYSE:HUM) reporting earnings?

A

Humana’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Humana (HUM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Humana.

Q

What sector and industry does Humana (HUM) operate in?

A

Humana is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.