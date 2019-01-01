QQQ
Range
24.09 - 25.77
Vol / Avg.
671.1K/423.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
24.11 - 46.46
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
24.09
P/E
-
EPS
-1.37
Shares
42.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Regenxbio Inc is a biotechnology company. Its main activity is the development and commercialization of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy to correct an underlying genetic defect. The diseases that Regenxbio platform targets are metabolic (homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia), neurodegenerative conditions (mucopolysaccharidosis), and retinal diseases (wet age-related macular degeneration, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa).

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS4.710

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV271.740M

Regenxbio Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Regenxbio (RGNX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ: RGNX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Regenxbio's (RGNX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Regenxbio (RGNX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Regenxbio (NASDAQ: RGNX) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting RGNX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.88% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Regenxbio (RGNX)?

A

The stock price for Regenxbio (NASDAQ: RGNX) is $25.69 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Regenxbio (RGNX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Regenxbio.

Q

When is Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) reporting earnings?

A

Regenxbio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Regenxbio (RGNX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Regenxbio.

Q

What sector and industry does Regenxbio (RGNX) operate in?

A

Regenxbio is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.