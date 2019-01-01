Pulmonx Corp is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It provides a minimally invasive treatment for patients with severe emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). the company's solutions comprised of the Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, the Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System and the StratX Lung Analysis Platform. It generates revenue through the sale of products to distributors and hospitals in the U.S. and international markets.