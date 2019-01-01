|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.360
|-0.350
|0.0100
|REV
|14.240M
|13.708M
|-532.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ: LUNG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Pulmonx’s space includes: RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST), Meihua International (NASDAQ:MHUA), Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO), BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) and Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN).
The latest price target for Pulmonx (NASDAQ: LUNG) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting LUNG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.86% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Pulmonx (NASDAQ: LUNG) is $26.25 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Pulmonx.
Pulmonx’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Pulmonx.
Pulmonx is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.