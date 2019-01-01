QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/395.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
21.08 - 63.83
Mkt Cap
967M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.28
Shares
36.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 20 minutes ago
Benzinga - 16 hours ago
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 10:32AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 5:10AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 8:40AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:37PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:37PM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Aug 20, 2021, 4:39PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 12:14PM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 4:47PM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 4:47PM
Benzinga - Jul 27, 2021, 9:19AM
Benzinga - May 17, 2021, 4:26PM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Apr 1, 2021, 10:49AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Pulmonx Corp is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It provides a minimally invasive treatment for patients with severe emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). the company's solutions comprised of the Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, the Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System and the StratX Lung Analysis Platform. It generates revenue through the sale of products to distributors and hospitals in the U.S. and international markets.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.360-0.350 0.0100
REV14.240M13.708M-532.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pulmonx Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pulmonx (LUNG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ: LUNG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pulmonx's (LUNG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Pulmonx (LUNG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pulmonx (NASDAQ: LUNG) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting LUNG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.86% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pulmonx (LUNG)?

A

The stock price for Pulmonx (NASDAQ: LUNG) is $26.25 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pulmonx (LUNG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pulmonx.

Q

When is Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) reporting earnings?

A

Pulmonx’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Pulmonx (LUNG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pulmonx.

Q

What sector and industry does Pulmonx (LUNG) operate in?

A

Pulmonx is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.