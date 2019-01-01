|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.650
|-0.690
|-0.0400
|REV
|1.000M
|385.000K
|-615.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Anterix’s space includes: NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL), Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI), Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK), Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) and Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB).
The latest price target for Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 63.00 expecting ATEX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.86% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) is $52.56 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Anterix.
Anterix’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Anterix.
Anterix is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.