Range
51.69 - 53.97
Vol / Avg.
73.8K/90.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
39.49 - 66.55
Mkt Cap
965.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
53.27
P/E
-
EPS
-0.69
Shares
18.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Anterix Inc is a United States-based company engaged in delivering broadband needed to modernize infrastructure for energy, transportation, logistics, and other industries. It offers Private LTE for utilities which help to automate processes, monitor environmental conditions, enable artificial intelligence, and drive productivity.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.650-0.690 -0.0400
REV1.000M385.000K-615.000K

Analyst Ratings

Anterix Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Anterix (ATEX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Anterix's (ATEX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Anterix (ATEX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 63.00 expecting ATEX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.86% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Anterix (ATEX)?

A

The stock price for Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) is $52.56 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Anterix (ATEX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Anterix.

Q

When is Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) reporting earnings?

A

Anterix’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 3, 2022.

Q

Is Anterix (ATEX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Anterix.

Q

What sector and industry does Anterix (ATEX) operate in?

A

Anterix is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.