Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
United Therapeutics specializes in drug development for pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare and progressive disease marked by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs. The company's therapies for PAH largely focus on the prostacyclin pathway, and many of its treatments are based on the same molecule, treprostinil. Most of the company's sales are generated within the United States. United Therapeutics also markets a pediatric oncology drug, but its focus largely remains in pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.7203.510 -0.2100
REV427.620M415.200M-12.420M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

United Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United Therapeutics (UTHR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are United Therapeutics's (UTHR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for United Therapeutics (UTHR) stock?

A

The latest price target for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR) was reported by BTIG on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting UTHR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for United Therapeutics (UTHR)?

A

The stock price for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR) is $166.42

Q

Does United Therapeutics (UTHR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Therapeutics.

Q

When is United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) reporting earnings?

A

United Therapeutics's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is United Therapeutics (UTHR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does United Therapeutics (UTHR) operate in?

A

United Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.