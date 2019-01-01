B2Gold is an international, low-cost, senior gold mining company. It has three operating open-pit gold mines in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines and numerous exploration projects across four continents. Other significant assets include the Gramalote and Kiaka gold projects. The company focuses on acquiring and developing interests in mineral properties with a primary focus on gold deposits as gold production forms all its revenue. There is no dependence on a particular purchaser because the gold is sold into a global market. The company's reportable operating segments include its mining operations and development projects, namely Fekola; Masbate; Otjikoto; other mineral properties; and corporate and other. It generates maximum revenue from the Fekola mine segment in Mali.