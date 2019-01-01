QQQ
B2Gold is an international, low-cost, senior gold mining company. It has three operating open-pit gold mines in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines and numerous exploration projects across four continents. Other significant assets include the Gramalote and Kiaka gold projects. The company focuses on acquiring and developing interests in mineral properties with a primary focus on gold deposits as gold production forms all its revenue. There is no dependence on a particular purchaser because the gold is sold into a global market. The company's reportable operating segments include its mining operations and development projects, namely Fekola; Masbate; Otjikoto; other mineral properties; and corporate and other. It generates maximum revenue from the Fekola mine segment in Mali.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1200.110 -0.0100
REV523.750M526.113M2.363M

Analyst Ratings

B2Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy B2Gold (BTG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of B2Gold (AMEX: BTG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are B2Gold's (BTG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for B2Gold.

Q

What is the target price for B2Gold (BTG) stock?

A

The latest price target for B2Gold (AMEX: BTG) was reported by Raymond James on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting BTG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.97% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for B2Gold (BTG)?

A

The stock price for B2Gold (AMEX: BTG) is $4.055 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does B2Gold (BTG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 7, 2021.

Q

When is B2Gold (AMEX:BTG) reporting earnings?

A

B2Gold’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is B2Gold (BTG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for B2Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does B2Gold (BTG) operate in?

A

B2Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.