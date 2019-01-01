Palomar Holdings Inc is a United States-based company focused on the provision of specialty property insurance primarily earthquake, wind, and flood insurance products. It provides specialty property insurance products in the target markets to both individuals and businesses through multiple channels, including retail agents, program administrators, wholesale brokers, and in partnership with other insurance companies. Its products include Residential Earthquake, Commercial Earthquake, Specialty Homeowners, Commercial All Risk, Hawaii Hurricane, Residential Flood, and others.