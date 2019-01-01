QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
52.07 - 60.33
Vol / Avg.
259K/186.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
44.01 - 97.18
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
53.46
P/E
31.58
EPS
0.01
Shares
25.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 4:43PM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 7:21AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 4:11PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 9:08AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 6:23AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 6:21AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Palomar Holdings Inc is a United States-based company focused on the provision of specialty property insurance primarily earthquake, wind, and flood insurance products. It provides specialty property insurance products in the target markets to both individuals and businesses through multiple channels, including retail agents, program administrators, wholesale brokers, and in partnership with other insurance companies. Its products include Residential Earthquake, Commercial Earthquake, Specialty Homeowners, Commercial All Risk, Hawaii Hurricane, Residential Flood, and others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6400.740 0.1000
REV140.470M67.840M-72.630M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Palomar Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Palomar Hldgs (PLMR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ: PLMR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Palomar Hldgs's (PLMR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Palomar Hldgs (PLMR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ: PLMR) was reported by Barclays on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 85.00 expecting PLMR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.08% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Palomar Hldgs (PLMR)?

A

The stock price for Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ: PLMR) is $60.25 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Palomar Hldgs (PLMR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Palomar Hldgs.

Q

When is Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) reporting earnings?

A

Palomar Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Palomar Hldgs (PLMR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Palomar Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Palomar Hldgs (PLMR) operate in?

A

Palomar Hldgs is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.