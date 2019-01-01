|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-1.130
|-1.140
|-0.0100
|REV
|39.390M
|41.000M
|1.610M
You can purchase shares of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Lemonade’s space includes: Mercury General (NYSE:MCY), Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC), Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR), Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) and Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO).
The latest price target for Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was reported by Piper Sandler on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 54.00 expecting LMND to rise to within 12 months (a possible 135.70% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is $22.91 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Lemonade.
Lemonade’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Lemonade.
Lemonade is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.