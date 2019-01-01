QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
154.4K/2.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
22.91 - 136.79
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.08
Shares
61.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Lemonade Inc operates in the insurance industry. The company offers digital and artificial intelligence based platform for various insurances and for settling claims and paying premiums. The platform ensures transparency in issuing policies and settling disputes.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.130-1.140 -0.0100
REV39.390M41.000M1.610M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lemonade Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lemonade (LMND) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lemonade's (LMND) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lemonade (LMND) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was reported by Piper Sandler on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 54.00 expecting LMND to rise to within 12 months (a possible 135.70% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lemonade (LMND)?

A

The stock price for Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is $22.91 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lemonade (LMND) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lemonade.

Q

When is Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) reporting earnings?

A

Lemonade’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Lemonade (LMND) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lemonade.

Q

What sector and industry does Lemonade (LMND) operate in?

A

Lemonade is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.