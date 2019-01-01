QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Zeta Global Holdings Corp is a omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software. It serves more than 1,000 enterprise customers across multiple industries, including financial services, insurance, telecommunications, automotive, travel and hospitality, and retail.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.060-0.460 -0.5200
REV122.180M135.000M12.820M

Zeta Global Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zeta Global Holdings (ZETA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE: ZETA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zeta Global Holdings's (ZETA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Zeta Global Holdings (ZETA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE: ZETA) was reported by Craig-Hallum on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting ZETA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.31% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zeta Global Holdings (ZETA)?

A

The stock price for Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE: ZETA) is $12.465 last updated Today at 6:46:52 PM.

Q

Does Zeta Global Holdings (ZETA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zeta Global Holdings.

Q

When is Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) reporting earnings?

A

Zeta Global Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is Zeta Global Holdings (ZETA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zeta Global Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Zeta Global Holdings (ZETA) operate in?

A

Zeta Global Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.