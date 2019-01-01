QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
79.38 - 80.57
Vol / Avg.
16K/81.1K
Div / Yield
0.48/0.59%
52 Wk
63.88 - 96
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
13.57
Open
80.32
P/E
23.2
EPS
0.89
Shares
20.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 7:03AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 4:45AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 7:06AM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 6:55AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 7:24AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 7:23AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 10:26AM
Benzinga - Jun 18, 2021, 6:36AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 5:05PM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 7:18AM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 7:17AM
Benzinga - Mar 1, 2021, 1:33PM
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Materion Corp is a producer of engineered materials based in the United States. The company produces materials used in electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates in four reportable segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other. The majority of revenue is derived domestically, with significant contributions coming from Asia and Europe.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0301.030 0.0000
REV428.030M397.231M-30.799M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Materion Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Materion (MTRN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Materion (NYSE: MTRN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Materion's (MTRN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Materion (MTRN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Materion (NYSE: MTRN) was reported by Keybanc on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 106.00 expecting MTRN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.44% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Materion (MTRN)?

A

The stock price for Materion (NYSE: MTRN) is $80.035 last updated Today at 5:41:42 PM.

Q

Does Materion (MTRN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 23, 2022.

Q

When is Materion (NYSE:MTRN) reporting earnings?

A

Materion’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Materion (MTRN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Materion.

Q

What sector and industry does Materion (MTRN) operate in?

A

Materion is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.