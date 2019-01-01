QQQ
Range
104.07 - 106.92
Vol / Avg.
1.6M/1.2M
Div / Yield
4.04/3.87%
52 Wk
85.78 - 115.02
Mkt Cap
21.1B
Payout Ratio
61.49
Open
104.5
P/E
16.91
EPS
2.64
Shares
201M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Entergy is a holding company with five regulated integrated utilities that generate and distribute electricity to about 3 million customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It is one of the largest power producers in the country with approximately 23 gigawatts of regulated utility-owned power generation capacity. Entergy was the second- largest nuclear owner in the U.S. before it began retiring and selling its merchant plants in 2014. Entergy plans to retire its last merchant nuclear plant in May 2022.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7000.760 0.0600
REV2.130B2.722B592.000M

Entergy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Entergy (ETR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Entergy (NYSE: ETR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Entergy's (ETR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Entergy (ETR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Entergy (NYSE: ETR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 100.00 expecting ETR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.54% downside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Entergy (ETR)?

A

The stock price for Entergy (NYSE: ETR) is $104.76 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.

Q

Does Entergy (ETR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Entergy (NYSE:ETR) reporting earnings?

A

Entergy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Entergy (ETR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Entergy.

Q

What sector and industry does Entergy (ETR) operate in?

A

Entergy is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.