Entergy is a holding company with five regulated integrated utilities that generate and distribute electricity to about 3 million customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It is one of the largest power producers in the country with approximately 23 gigawatts of regulated utility-owned power generation capacity. Entergy was the second- largest nuclear owner in the U.S. before it began retiring and selling its merchant plants in 2014. Entergy plans to retire its last merchant nuclear plant in May 2022.