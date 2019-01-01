QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
StoneX Group is a global brokerage and financial services firm. Its service offerings are execution, risk management, advisory services, market intelligence, and clearing services. The firm operates in five segments: commercial hedging, global payments, securities, physical commodities, and clearing and execution services. Its customers include governmental and nongovernmental organizations, and commercial banks, brokers, institutional investors, and investment banks. The commercial hedging and securities segments are the firm's largest segments in terms of income.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2302.200 0.9700
REV291.230M450.500M159.270M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.4400.490 -0.9500
REV280.550M390.100M109.550M

StoneX Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy StoneX Group (SNEX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ: SNEX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are StoneX Group's (SNEX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for StoneX Group (SNEX) stock?

A

The latest price target for StoneX Group (NASDAQ: SNEX) was reported by Jefferies on November 11, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting SNEX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -8.47% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for StoneX Group (SNEX)?

A

The stock price for StoneX Group (NASDAQ: SNEX) is $76.48 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does StoneX Group (SNEX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for StoneX Group.

Q

When is StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) reporting earnings?

A

StoneX Group’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is StoneX Group (SNEX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for StoneX Group.

Q

What sector and industry does StoneX Group (SNEX) operate in?

A

StoneX Group is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.