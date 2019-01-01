|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.230
|2.200
|0.9700
|REV
|291.230M
|450.500M
|159.270M
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.440
|0.490
|-0.9500
|REV
|280.550M
|390.100M
|109.550M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ: SNEX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in StoneX Group’s space includes: Evercore (NYSE:EVR), AMTD International (NYSE:AMTD), Lazard (NYSE:LAZ), Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) and UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR).
The latest price target for StoneX Group (NASDAQ: SNEX) was reported by Jefferies on November 11, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting SNEX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -8.47% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for StoneX Group (NASDAQ: SNEX) is $76.48 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for StoneX Group.
StoneX Group’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for StoneX Group.
StoneX Group is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.