StoneX Group is a global brokerage and financial services firm. Its service offerings are execution, risk management, advisory services, market intelligence, and clearing services. The firm operates in five segments: commercial hedging, global payments, securities, physical commodities, and clearing and execution services. Its customers include governmental and nongovernmental organizations, and commercial banks, brokers, institutional investors, and investment banks. The commercial hedging and securities segments are the firm's largest segments in terms of income.