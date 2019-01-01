|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|7.620
|6.760
|-0.8600
|REV
|1.402B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Coca-Cola Consolidated’s space includes: Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX), Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH), Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ:WTER), Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) and National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ).
The latest price target for Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) was reported by Citigroup on May 20, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 144.00 expecting COKE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -72.68% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) is $527.01 last updated Today at 3:47:20 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 27, 2022.
Coca-Cola Consolidated’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Coca-Cola Consolidated.
Coca-Cola Consolidated is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.