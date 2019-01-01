QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples. Industry: Beverages
Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc sells nonalcoholic beverage products in the United States. The company purchases concentrate and syrups from other beverage manufacturers under a license, then produces, packages, markets, and distributes the beverages to retailers. The company's primary licensor is Coca-Cola Co., which generally allows it to exclusively market, produce, and distribute Coca-Cola products in specified parts of the U.S.: North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia, and parts of Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company manages its business in two operating segments. Nonalcoholic Beverages segment which represents the majority of the company's revenues and All Other segments.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Coca-Cola Consolidated's (COKE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) was reported by Citigroup on May 20, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 144.00 expecting COKE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -72.68% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE)?

A

The stock price for Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) is $527.01 last updated Today at 3:47:20 PM.

Q

Does Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 27, 2022.

Q

When is Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) reporting earnings?

A

Coca-Cola Consolidated’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Coca-Cola Consolidated.

Q

What sector and industry does Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) operate in?

A

Coca-Cola Consolidated is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.