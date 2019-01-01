Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc sells nonalcoholic beverage products in the United States. The company purchases concentrate and syrups from other beverage manufacturers under a license, then produces, packages, markets, and distributes the beverages to retailers. The company's primary licensor is Coca-Cola Co., which generally allows it to exclusively market, produce, and distribute Coca-Cola products in specified parts of the U.S.: North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia, and parts of Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company manages its business in two operating segments. Nonalcoholic Beverages segment which represents the majority of the company's revenues and All Other segments.