|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.280
|1.110
|-0.1700
|REV
|488.100M
|562.500M
|74.400M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Black Hills (NYSE: BKH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Black Hills’s space includes: Ameren (NYSE:AEE), CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) and CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS).
The latest price target for Black Hills (NYSE: BKH) was reported by Mizuho on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 71.00 expecting BKH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.71% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Black Hills (NYSE: BKH) is $69.13 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.
Black Hills’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Black Hills.
Black Hills is in the Utilities sector and Multi-Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.