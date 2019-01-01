QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/319.8K
Div / Yield
2.38/3.44%
52 Wk
58.43 - 72.78
Mkt Cap
4.5B
Payout Ratio
61.23
Open
-
P/E
18.49
EPS
1.11
Shares
64.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 12 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 4:35PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 4:34PM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 6:11AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 5:32PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:53PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:49PM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 5:22PM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 7:56AM
Benzinga - Aug 25, 2021, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 5:13PM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 9:40AM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 5:09PM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 8:17AM
Benzinga - Mar 3, 2021, 12:28PM
Benzinga - Mar 3, 2021, 7:58AM
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Multi-Utilities
Black Hills Corp is a U.S.-based energy company that operates through its regulated Electric Utilities, regulated Gas Utilities, Power Generation and Mining segments. These segments operate in states in the Midwest and mountain regions in the U.S. The company's customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal consumers. Most of these customers are residential. Black Hills derives the majority of its revenue from its utilities business group, specifically from electric utilities.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2801.110 -0.1700
REV488.100M562.500M74.400M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Black Hills Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Black Hills (BKH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Black Hills (NYSE: BKH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Black Hills's (BKH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Black Hills (BKH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Black Hills (NYSE: BKH) was reported by Mizuho on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 71.00 expecting BKH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.71% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Black Hills (BKH)?

A

The stock price for Black Hills (NYSE: BKH) is $69.13 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Black Hills (BKH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) reporting earnings?

A

Black Hills’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Black Hills (BKH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Black Hills.

Q

What sector and industry does Black Hills (BKH) operate in?

A

Black Hills is in the Utilities sector and Multi-Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.