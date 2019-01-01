SiriusPoint Ltd provides property and casualty reinsurance coverage to insurance and reinsurance companies in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company operates through one operating segment which is property and casualty reinsurance. The company's product portfolio consists of reinsurance contracts for property insurances including both residential and commercial properties, workers' compensation, personal automobile, businesses' general liability insurance, professional liability insurance to protect professional advisors and service providers, agriculture insurance, and mortgage insurance.