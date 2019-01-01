QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/308.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.48 - 11.5
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
3.34
EPS
-0.3
Shares
161.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
SiriusPoint Ltd provides property and casualty reinsurance coverage to insurance and reinsurance companies in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company operates through one operating segment which is property and casualty reinsurance. The company's product portfolio consists of reinsurance contracts for property insurances including both residential and commercial properties, workers' compensation, personal automobile, businesses' general liability insurance, professional liability insurance to protect professional advisors and service providers, agriculture insurance, and mortgage insurance.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.270-0.880 -1.1500
REV96.180M398.000M301.820M

SiriusPoint Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SiriusPoint (SPNT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SiriusPoint (NYSE: SPNT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SiriusPoint's (SPNT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SiriusPoint (SPNT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SiriusPoint

Q

Current Stock Price for SiriusPoint (SPNT)?

A

The stock price for SiriusPoint (NYSE: SPNT) is $7.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SiriusPoint (SPNT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SiriusPoint.

Q

When is SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) reporting earnings?

A

SiriusPoint’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is SiriusPoint (SPNT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SiriusPoint.

Q

What sector and industry does SiriusPoint (SPNT) operate in?

A

SiriusPoint is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.