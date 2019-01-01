QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
International Money Express Inc is a processor of money transfer services in the USA to the Latin America corridor (LAC). The company offers services in approximately 50 states and Latin American countries. Computer and telephone-based options are available for convenient wire transfers. The company offers wire transfer, money order, Foreign exchange, and cash checking services, while the majority of the revenue is derived from wire transfer and money order fees.

International Money Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy International Money (IMXI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of International Money (NASDAQ: IMXI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are International Money's (IMXI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for International Money (IMXI) stock?

A

The latest price target for International Money (NASDAQ: IMXI) was reported by Credit Suisse on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting IMXI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.90% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for International Money (IMXI)?

A

The stock price for International Money (NASDAQ: IMXI) is $15.98 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does International Money (IMXI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for International Money.

Q

When is International Money (NASDAQ:IMXI) reporting earnings?

A

International Money’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is International Money (IMXI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for International Money.

Q

What sector and industry does International Money (IMXI) operate in?

A

International Money is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.