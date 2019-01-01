i-80 Gold (AMEX:IAUX), Quotes and News Summary

QQQ
i-80 Gold
(AMEX:IAUX)
2.68
0.20[8.06%]
At close: May 19
i-80 Gold (AMEX: IAUX)

i-80 Gold Corp is a well-financed gold producer and developer holding an impressive portfolio of advanced-stage gold projects in the State of Nevada. The company's primary goal is to build a self-sustaining, mid-tier, mining company with a peer-best growth platform by employing a methodical, capital disciplined and staged approach to minimize risk while also assessing and monitoring for accretive growth opportunities.
Read More

i-80 Gold Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy i-80 Gold (IAUX) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of i-80 Gold (AMEX: IAUX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are i-80 Gold's (IAUX) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for i-80 Gold.

Q
What is the target price for i-80 Gold (IAUX) stock?
A

There is no analysis for i-80 Gold

Q
Current Stock Price for i-80 Gold (IAUX)?
A

The stock price for i-80 Gold (AMEX: IAUX) is $2.68 last updated May 19, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.

Q
Does i-80 Gold (IAUX) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for i-80 Gold.

Q
When is i-80 Gold (AMEX:IAUX) reporting earnings?
A

i-80 Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is i-80 Gold (IAUX) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for i-80 Gold.

Q
What sector and industry does i-80 Gold (IAUX) operate in?
A

i-80 Gold is in the Basic Materials sector and Gold industry. They are listed on the AMEX.