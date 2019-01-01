QQQ
Range
148.35 - 148.87
Vol / Avg.
93.6K/1.6M
Div / Yield
4.64/3.12%
52 Wk
138.61 - 196.67
Mkt Cap
18.3B
Payout Ratio
223.65
Open
148.86
P/E
73.15
EPS
0.56
Shares
123.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Household Products
With a history dating back more than 100 years, Clorox now sells a variety of consumer staples products, including cleaning supplies, laundry care, trash bags, cat litter, charcoal, food dressings, water-filtration products, and natural personal-care products. Beyond its namesake brand, the firm's portfolio includes Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, Tilex, Kingsford, Fresh Step, Glad, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, Brita, and Burt's Bees. Just shy of 85% of Clorox's sales stem from its home turf.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8400.660 -0.1800
REV1.660B1.691B31.000M

Analyst Ratings

Clorox Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Clorox (CLX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Clorox (NYSE: CLX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Clorox's (CLX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Clorox (CLX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Clorox (NYSE: CLX) was reported by DA Davidson on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 127.00 expecting CLX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -14.51% downside). 35 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Clorox (CLX)?

A

The stock price for Clorox (NYSE: CLX) is $148.55 last updated Today at 2:58:00 PM.

Q

Does Clorox (CLX) pay a dividend?

A

The next Clorox (CLX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-26.

Q

When is Clorox (NYSE:CLX) reporting earnings?

A

Clorox’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Clorox (CLX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Clorox.

Q

What sector and industry does Clorox (CLX) operate in?

A

Clorox is in the Consumer Staples sector and Household Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.