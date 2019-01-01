|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.840
|0.660
|-0.1800
|REV
|1.660B
|1.691B
|31.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Clorox (NYSE: CLX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Clorox’s space includes: Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC), Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB), Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).
The latest price target for Clorox (NYSE: CLX) was reported by DA Davidson on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 127.00 expecting CLX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -14.51% downside). 35 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Clorox (NYSE: CLX) is $148.55 last updated Today at 2:58:00 PM.
The next Clorox (CLX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-26.
Clorox’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Clorox.
Clorox is in the Consumer Staples sector and Household Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.