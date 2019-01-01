QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
13.38 - 13.72
Vol / Avg.
175.8K/261.8K
Div / Yield
0.07/0.52%
52 Wk
10.06 - 15.89
Mkt Cap
275.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.65
P/E
-
EPS
-1.07
Shares
20.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 1:02PM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 9:58AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 4:55PM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 8:17AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 7:55AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 7:20AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 7:06AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 6:50AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 6:07AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 5:33AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 5:25AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 5:23PM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 7:26AM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 11:24AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Aris Water Solutions Inc is an environmental infrastructure and solutions company that helps customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. It has two primary revenue streams. The Produced Water Handling business gathers, transports, and, unless recycled, handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The Water Solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store and recycle produced water.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-28
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Aris Water Solutions Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aris Water Solutions (NYSE: ARIS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aris Water Solutions's (ARIS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aris Water Solutions (NYSE: ARIS) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting ARIS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.18% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aris Water Solutions (ARIS)?

A

The stock price for Aris Water Solutions (NYSE: ARIS) is $13.58 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 27, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 5, 2022.

Q

When is Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) reporting earnings?

A

Aris Water Solutions’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aris Water Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) operate in?

A

Aris Water Solutions is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.