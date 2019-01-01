QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
EVgo Inc is the public fast charging network for electric vehicles powered by renewable energy. It leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations, and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for drivers across the U.S. to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV.

EVgo Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EVgo (EVGO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EVgo's (EVGO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for EVgo (EVGO) stock?

A

The latest price target for EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO) was reported by Needham on December 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting EVGO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for EVgo (EVGO)?

A

The stock price for EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO) is $9.14 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does EVgo (EVGO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EVgo.

Q

When is EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) reporting earnings?

A

EVgo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is EVgo (EVGO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EVgo.

Q

What sector and industry does EVgo (EVGO) operate in?

A

EVgo is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.