Vista Gold Corp is a gold mining company. It is engaged in evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. The company's project includes Mt Todd gold project and Guadalupe de los Reyes gold or silver project. Its flagship project, Mt Todd gold project is located approximately 56 kilometers by road northwest of Katherine, Australia and approximately 290 kilometers southeast of Darwin.

Vista Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vista Gold (VGZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vista Gold (AMEX: VGZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vista Gold's (VGZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vista Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Vista Gold (VGZ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vista Gold (AMEX: VGZ) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on July 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting VGZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 265.90% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vista Gold (VGZ)?

A

The stock price for Vista Gold (AMEX: VGZ) is $0.8199 last updated Today at 2:51:54 PM.

Q

Does Vista Gold (VGZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vista Gold.

Q

When is Vista Gold (AMEX:VGZ) reporting earnings?

A

Vista Gold’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Vista Gold (VGZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vista Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Vista Gold (VGZ) operate in?

A

Vista Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.