Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
12K/406.3K
Div / Yield
2/15.47%
52 Wk
10.77 - 15.68
Mkt Cap
519.4M
Payout Ratio
55.56
Open
-
P/E
7.18
EPS
0.42
Shares
40.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Dorian LPG Ltd is an international liquefied petroleum gas shipping company focused on owning and operating gas carriers, or VLGCs. The company currently owns and operates around 22 modern VLGCs, including nineteen new fuel-efficient 84,000 cbm ECO-design VLGCs. Dorian LPG has offices in Connecticut, USA, London, United Kingdom, and Athens, Greece.

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8300.340 -0.4900
REV73.330M68.599M-4.731M

Dorian LPG Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Dorian LPG (LPG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dorian LPG's (LPG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Dorian LPG (LPG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG) was reported by UBS on August 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting LPG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 46.83% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dorian LPG (LPG)?

A

The stock price for Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG) is $12.94 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dorian LPG (LPG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.

Q

When is Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) reporting earnings?

A

Dorian LPG’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Dorian LPG (LPG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dorian LPG.

Q

What sector and industry does Dorian LPG (LPG) operate in?

A

Dorian LPG is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.