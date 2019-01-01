|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.160
|0.180
|0.0200
|REV
|355.190M
|391.885M
|36.695M
You can purchase shares of Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ: DRVN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Driven Brands Holdings’s space includes: Civeo (NYSE:CVEO), IAA (NYSE:IAA), Viad (NYSE:VVI), Sentage Holdings (NASDAQ:SNTG) and UniFirst (NYSE:UNF).
The latest price target for Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ: DRVN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 41.00 expecting DRVN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.55% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ: DRVN) is $27.6 last updated Today at 7:42:08 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Driven Brands Holdings.
Driven Brands Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Driven Brands Holdings.
Driven Brands Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.