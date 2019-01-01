QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
27.6 - 28.8
Vol / Avg.
242.8K/498.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
22.26 - 34.62
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
28.55
P/E
473.33
EPS
0.2
Shares
167.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 9:52AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 1:48PM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 6:47AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 8:21AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 7:26AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 7:24AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 4:45PM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 4:19PM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 8:55AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 11:19AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 7:21AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 7:17AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 8:41AM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 7:06AM
Benzinga - Jun 29, 2021, 4:54AM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 7:59AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Driven Brands Holdings Inc is an automotive services company. The company provides an extensive range of core consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1600.180 0.0200
REV355.190M391.885M36.695M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Driven Brands Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ: DRVN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Driven Brands Holdings's (DRVN) competitors?

A

Other companies in Driven Brands Holdings’s space includes: Civeo (NYSE:CVEO), IAA (NYSE:IAA), Viad (NYSE:VVI), Sentage Holdings (NASDAQ:SNTG) and UniFirst (NYSE:UNF).

Q

What is the target price for Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ: DRVN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 41.00 expecting DRVN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.55% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN)?

A

The stock price for Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ: DRVN) is $27.6 last updated Today at 7:42:08 PM.

Q

Does Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Driven Brands Holdings.

Q

When is Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ:DRVN) reporting earnings?

A

Driven Brands Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Driven Brands Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN) operate in?

A

Driven Brands Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.